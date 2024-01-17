As another five contestants prepare to take on the Taskmaster later this year, we take a look back at all the series winners.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Since then there have been 16 full series, along with three Champion of Champions shows (won by Josh Widdicombe, Richard Herring, and Dara Ó Briain) and four single-episode New Year Treats (won by Shirley Ballas, Adrain Chiles, Sir Mo Farah and Lenny Rush).

Later this year five more celebs – John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Joanne McNally, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton – will start their quest become the 17th person to raise aloft the gold Taskmaster’s head trophy.

Here are the first 16.

1 . Josh Widdicombe Josh Widdicombe was the inaugural Taskmaster champion with a total of 94 points. He ended up just one point ahead of Frank Skinner and Romesh Ranganathan in joint second place. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

2 . Katherine Ryan Season 2 champ was Katherine Ryan. She finished four points clear of Jon Richardson. Photo: John Phillips

3 . Rob Beckett Season 3 wasn't such a close contest. Rob Beckett was victorious on 87 points - six clear of Dave Gorman. Photo: Alex Livesey