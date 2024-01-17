Taskmaster Champions: Here are all 16 previous season winners of the Alex Horne and Greg Davies game show - from Josh Widdicombe to Dara Ó Briain
Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.
Since then there have been 16 full series, along with three Champion of Champions shows (won by Josh Widdicombe, Richard Herring, and Dara Ó Briain) and four single-episode New Year Treats (won by Shirley Ballas, Adrain Chiles, Sir Mo Farah and Lenny Rush).
Later this year five more celebs – John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Joanne McNally, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton – will start their quest become the 17th person to raise aloft the gold Taskmaster’s head trophy.
Here are the first 16.