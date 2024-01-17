All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Four of the 14 Taskmaster winners to date.Four of the 14 Taskmaster winners to date.
Four of the 14 Taskmaster winners to date.

Taskmaster Champions: Here are all 16 previous season winners of the Alex Horne and Greg Davies game show - from Josh Widdicombe to Dara Ó Briain

As another five contestants prepare to take on the Taskmaster later this year, we take a look back at all the series winners.
By David Hepburn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 17:08 GMT

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Since then there have been 16 full series, along with three Champion of Champions shows (won by Josh Widdicombe, Richard Herring, and Dara Ó Briain) and four single-episode New Year Treats (won by Shirley Ballas, Adrain Chiles, Sir Mo Farah and Lenny Rush).

Later this year five more celebs – John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Joanne McNally, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton – will start their quest become the 17th person to raise aloft the gold Taskmaster’s head trophy.

Here are the first 16.

Josh Widdicombe was the inaugural Taskmaster champion with a total of 94 points. He ended up just one point ahead of Frank Skinner and Romesh Ranganathan in joint second place.

1. Josh Widdicombe

Josh Widdicombe was the inaugural Taskmaster champion with a total of 94 points. He ended up just one point ahead of Frank Skinner and Romesh Ranganathan in joint second place. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Photo Sales
Season 2 champ was Katherine Ryan. She finished four points clear of Jon Richardson.

2. Katherine Ryan

Season 2 champ was Katherine Ryan. She finished four points clear of Jon Richardson. Photo: John Phillips

Photo Sales
Season 3 wasn't such a close contest. Rob Beckett was victorious on 87 points - six clear of Dave Gorman.

3. Rob Beckett

Season 3 wasn't such a close contest. Rob Beckett was victorious on 87 points - six clear of Dave Gorman. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
It was an easy win for Noel Fielding in series 4 too - a full 9 points clear of second placed Joe Lycett.

4. Noel Fielding

It was an easy win for Noel Fielding in series 4 too - a full 9 points clear of second placed Joe Lycett. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Greg DaviesTaskmasterMo FarahChannel 4Dave