Four of the 14 Taskmaster winners to date.
Taskmaster Champions: Here are all 14 previous season winners of the Alex Horne and Greg Davies game show - from Josh Widdicombe to Dara Ó Briain

As another five contestants prepare to take on the Taskmaster this week, we take a look back at all the series winners.

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:52 BST

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Since then there have been 14 full series, along with two Champion of Champions shows (won by Josh Widdicombe and Richard Herring) and three single-episode New Year Treats (won by Shirley Ballas, Adrain Chiles, and Sir Mo Farah.

This week will see five more comedians – Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jenny Eclair, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Mae Martin – start their quest become the 15th person to raise aloft the gold Taskmaster’s head trophy.

Here are the first 14.

Josh Widdicombe was the inaugural Taskmaster champion with a total of 94 points. He ended up just one point ahead of Frank Skinner and Romesh Ranganathan in joint second place.

1. Josh Widdicombe

Josh Widdicombe was the inaugural Taskmaster champion with a total of 94 points. He ended up just one point ahead of Frank Skinner and Romesh Ranganathan in joint second place. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Season 2 champ was Katherine Ryan. She finished four points clear of Jon Richardson.

2. Katherine Ryan

Season 2 champ was Katherine Ryan. She finished four points clear of Jon Richardson. Photo: John Phillips

Season 3 wasn't such a close contest. Rob Beckett was victorious on 87 points - six clear of Dave Gorman.

3. Rob Beckett

Season 3 wasn't such a close contest. Rob Beckett was victorious on 87 points - six clear of Dave Gorman. Photo: Alex Livesey

It was an easy win for Noel Fielding in series 4 too - a full 9 points clear of second placed Joe Lycett.

4. Noel Fielding

It was an easy win for Noel Fielding in series 4 too - a full 9 points clear of second placed Joe Lycett. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

