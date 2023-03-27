As another five contestants prepare to take on the Taskmaster this week, we take a look back at all the series winners.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Since then there have been 14 full series, along with two Champion of Champions shows (won by Josh Widdicombe and Richard Herring) and three single-episode New Year Treats (won by Shirley Ballas, Adrain Chiles, and Sir Mo Farah.

This week will see five more comedians – Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jenny Eclair, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Mae Martin – start their quest become the 15th person to raise aloft the gold Taskmaster’s head trophy.

Here are the first 14.

1 . Josh Widdicombe Josh Widdicombe was the inaugural Taskmaster champion with a total of 94 points. He ended up just one point ahead of Frank Skinner and Romesh Ranganathan in joint second place.

2 . Katherine Ryan Season 2 champ was Katherine Ryan. She finished four points clear of Jon Richardson.

3 . Rob Beckett Season 3 wasn't such a close contest. Rob Beckett was victorious on 87 points - six clear of Dave Gorman.

4 . Noel Fielding It was an easy win for Noel Fielding in series 4 too - a full 9 points clear of second placed Joe Lycett.