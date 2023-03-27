Taskmaster Champions: Here are all 14 previous season winners of the Alex Horne and Greg Davies game show - from Josh Widdicombe to Dara Ó Briain
As another five contestants prepare to take on the Taskmaster this week, we take a look back at all the series winners.
Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.
Since then there have been 14 full series, along with two Champion of Champions shows (won by Josh Widdicombe and Richard Herring) and three single-episode New Year Treats (won by Shirley Ballas, Adrain Chiles, and Sir Mo Farah.
This week will see five more comedians – Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jenny Eclair, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Mae Martin – start their quest become the 15th person to raise aloft the gold Taskmaster’s head trophy.
Here are the first 14.