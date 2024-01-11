The hit comedy show is back for a on-off special featuring some very familiar faces.

Five previous contestants will return to the Taskmaster house for a Champion of Champions special.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been 16 series proper, along with three single-episode 'New Year Treat' shows and two 'Champion of Champions', where previous winners return to show they are the best of the best.

And now fans are looking forward to the third Champion of Champions show.

Here's everything you need to know.

When can I watch Taskmaster Champion of Champions 3?

The special episode will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday, January.

It will also be available to stream on the channel's streaming service - as are all previous series and specials.

Who is appearing on Taskmaster Champion of Champions 3?

The following are the five contestants, and how they qualified for the special show.

Dara Ó Briain

The Irish standup won series 14 of Taskmaster in 2022, beating Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa, and Sarah Millican. As well as being a successful comedian Ó Briain is known for hosting panel shows including Mock the Week, The Panel, and The Apprentice: You're Fired! Other television appearances include Blockbusters, Stargazing Live, Three Men in a Boat, and Robot Wars. He's also a critically-acclaimed newspaper columnist and author of both children's and adult books.

Morgana Robinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British impressionist won season 12 of Taskmaster in 2021, beating Alan Davies, Desiree Burch, Guz Khan and Victoria Coren Mitchell. She is best known for television programmes The Morgana Show, Morgana Robinson's The Agency, House of Fools and Very Important People. Other on-screen appearances include playing Pippa Middleton in The Windsor. She won the award for Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist at the 2012 British Comedy Awards, and the 2018 BAFTA Award for Best Short Form Programme.

Sarah Kendall

The Australian standup won season 11 in 2021, beating Charlotte Ritchie, Jamali Maddix, Lee Mack and Mike Wozniak. A regular on Australian television before moving to the UK at the age of 24, she was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award a few years later in 2004. Television and radio appearances include Parsons and Naylor's Pull-Out Sections, Beehive, Motherland, Russell Howard's Good News, Clare in the Community, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, and Sarah Kendall: Australian Trilogy.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Advertisement Hide Ad

British actor and comedy performer Kiell Smith-Bynoe came second in season 15 - beating Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham and Jenny Eclair - but qualifies as winner Mae Martin wasn't available. He is best known for playing one of the leads in the BBC One sitcom Ghosts. His co-star Charlotte Ritchie appeared on series 11 of Taskmaster, finishing in last place. Other television appearances include in Whitechapel, Stath Lets Flats, Man Like Mobeen and Enterprice. Taskmaster isn’t his first foray into the world of television challenges – he appeared on the 2021 BBC Christmas special of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Sophie Duker

The comedian won season 13 of Taskmaster in 2022, beating Ardal O'Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey and Judi Love. Her comedy career took off after being shortlisted for the Funny Women award in 2015 and she has become a regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. She's written for the Huffington Post and television appearances include Frankie Boyle's New World Order, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Dave Gorman: Terms and Conditions Apply,Mock the Week and What I Wish I’d Said.

Who are the previous Taskmaster Champion of Champions?

The winner will become just the third to hold the title.

Josh Widdicombe won the first in 2017, beating Bob Mortimer, Katherine Ryan, Noel Fielding and Rob Beckett.

The second was won by Richard Herring, who triumphed over Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck and Lou Sanders.

What does the winner get?