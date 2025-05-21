Presenters will be unveiled later this year for STV’s new commercial radio station.

Broadcaster STV is to launch a new commercial radio station for Scotland, in a bid to move into the "dynamic" radio market.

The mainstream music station, predominantly aimed at 35 to 54-year-olds and to be based at STV’s Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow, will be available on DAB and online. The station is expected to launch at the turn of the year.

The venture will be headed by Graham Bryce, former chief operating officer of Bauer Media UK, who was recently responsible for the successful launch of Greatest Hits Radio across the UK.

Key presenters along with the name of the station, which STV hopes will become one of Scotland's top three stations by 2030, will be revealed later this year.

The radio station is announced as part of a wider strategic update by STV and is part of its newly created “audience division”, incorporating the company’s broadcast channel STV, streaming service STV Player and new audio business.

The company said radio listening was at its highest in the morning, when TV viewing was typically at its lowest, with the reverse being true in the evening. STV pointed out the new radio station would complement the existing TV model.

Mr Bryce said: “I’m delighted to be leading this new venture with STV, expanding its offering into the dynamic world of audio. Radio listening remains robust and with Scots having a strong appetite for commercial radio, I’m confident our new national station will offer something different and exciting to the market.

“This will be a truly national commercial station for Scotland with presenters, news and content focused on the needs and interests of listeners living in Scotland. We believe there is a real gap in the market and I can’t wait to get started and shake things up."

Bobby Hain, managing director audience of news, audio and regulatory at STV, said: “We already have a strong connection with our audiences who know and trust our brand and radio is a natural extension for us, so we’re delighted to be breaking into this market with an exciting new offering for listeners across Scotland. We have a clear ambition to be a top three commercial radio station in Scotland by 2030.

“This is a move that will help us grow our audience even further and create exciting new commercial opportunities. Together, our broadcast channel, streaming platform and radio station will enable us to offer a powerful cross-platform and affordable advertising proposition with real regional flexibility and local targeting capabilities.”

In the update to investors, the broadcaster also said it hoped to double revenue at its STV Studios production business to £200 million, while it expects its audience division to grow revenue annually in line with GDP and operating margin of 17 to 20 per cent.