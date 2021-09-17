The former Great British Bake Off winner follows in the footsteps of boxer Nicola Adams, who last year danced in the first same-sex partnership with professional Katya Jones.

The 32-year-old said the reaction to him being in the first all-male partnership on the dancing competition has been “so positive” and hopes it will “break down that notion of toxic masculinity”.

He said: “The reaction has been so positive.

Strictly's John Whaite: Same-sex role models will give kids hope for the future

“Because I’m doing the first all-male partnership, I genuinely did think that I was going to receive a fair bit of hate because you do as a gay man, you get a lot of hate.

“You grow up and learn to deal with it, you shouldn’t have to, but we do.

“But I can honestly say I haven’t had a single message of negativity.

“When I was talking to Matt Lucas on the Radio 2 Breakfast show, I realised how important a step forward this is.

“Little kids who watch the show, to have same-sex role models will give them a little bit of hope for the future and it won’t make them grow up with the same shame that I grew up with and Matt Lucas grew up with.

“I hope that this is going to break down that notion of toxic masculinity, especially in Britain.

The TV baker said he did initially worry about the added pressure of the role but he now thinks “it’s only about the dancing”.

He added: “The message that I’m conveying to queer people around the world is my message, but I convey that if I do an Instagram post, if I get up and make the bed, I do that as a proud gay person.

“But for me, the show is only about the dancing and I want people to vote for me if they think I’m good, not because I’m in a male-male relationship.”

Whaite speculated that he believes his partner might be Johannes Radebe, Graziano Di Prima, Aljaz Skorjanec or Kai Widdrington.

