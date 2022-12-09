We’re now down to the last five dancers, after Kym Marsh became the latest to leave at the weekend, meaning there’s only a few weeks until the Glitterball champion is crowned.

This year matters are complicated by the fact the the world's biggest football tournament is also taking place – and it seems that FIFA didn’t bother consulting the Strictly producers before finalising their match timetable.

But the show must go on, and the timings of the remainder of this year’s series of the primetime BBC television show are now emerging.

A spokesperson said: "Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What dancers are left and who is favourite?

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin is now red hot favourite with the bookies, with odds of 3/10, followed by Helen Skelton at 10/3.

There’s a big gap between the top two and the rest, with Will Mellor on 12/1, Fleur East on 40/1, and Molly Rainford on 50/1.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor. BBC, Ray Burmiston

When is the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final?

The semi-final has been moved because of the World Cup.

It would normally be broadcast on Saturday, December 10, but that is when England take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals, with Netherlands playing Argentina on the previous evening, Friday, December 9.

So the Strictly producers have decided to move their semi-final, which will be broadcast live on the evening of Sunday, December 11, at 7.15pm.

The results show will be on Monday, December 12, at 8.15pm.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Final?

The Strictly final will return to it’s usual Saturday evening spot on Saturday, December 17.

There are World Cup matches that weekend, but with the third place play-of taking place at 3pm on Saturday, and the final taking place at the same time on the Sunday, there will be no clash.

How to watch the Strictly Come Dancing?

