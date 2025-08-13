Three of the star of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.placeholder image
Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Cast Latest: Here are all the celebs set to battle it out for the Glitterball trophy

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 13th Aug 2025, 09:56 BST

A total of nine names have been confirmed so far.

First aired in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has become the world’s most successful reality television franchaises - with over 60 different countries having their own version.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, there have been 22 series of the dancing competition, with former winners including the likes of Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey, Joe McFadden and Alesha Dixon.

The latest series will start in autumn, but contestants have already started to be announced by the BBC.

Here are all the names announced so far.

Last year La Voix came runner-up on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK and will be hoping to go one better on Strictly.

1. La Voix

Last year La Voix came runner-up on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK and will be hoping to go one better on Strictly. | Getty Images

Known as George Clarkey to his millions of followers, George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker famous for his online comedy skits and challenges.

2. George Clarke

Known as George Clarkey to his millions of followers, George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker famous for his online comedy skits and challenges. | BBC

There's a long tradition of Eastenders actors taking to the dancefloor and the latest is Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki Kaur Unwin on the BBC soap.

3. Balvinder Sopal

There's a long tradition of Eastenders actors taking to the dancefloor and the latest is Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki Kaur Unwin on the BBC soap. | Getty Images

Dani Dyer is the daughter of (Eastenders) actor Danny Dyer and found fame when she appeared on Love Island.

4. Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer is the daughter of (Eastenders) actor Danny Dyer and found fame when she appeared on Love Island. | Getty Images

