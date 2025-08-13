First aired in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has become the world’s most successful reality television franchaises - with over 60 different countries having their own version.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, there have been 22 series of the dancing competition, with former winners including the likes of Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey, Joe McFadden and Alesha Dixon.

The latest series will start in autumn, but contestants have already started to be announced by the BBC.

Here are all the names announced so far.

1 . La Voix Last year La Voix came runner-up on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK and will be hoping to go one better on Strictly. | Getty Images

2 . George Clarke Known as George Clarkey to his millions of followers, George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker famous for his online comedy skits and challenges. | BBC

3 . Balvinder Sopal There's a long tradition of Eastenders actors taking to the dancefloor and the latest is Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki Kaur Unwin on the BBC soap. | Getty Images