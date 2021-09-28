Stephen McCole among Vigil stars set to appear in new Shetland series

Stephen McCole, who played politician Patrick Cruden, Jim Sturgeon, who was lead actress Suranne Jones’ onscreen former partner Iain, and Lois Chimimba, who starred as sonar operator Tara Kierly, are all joining the award-winning Shetland for its sixth series, due to be broadcast this autumn.

Douglas Henshall reprises his role as DI Jimmy Perez alongside series favourites Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar, Erin Armstrong, Anne Kidd and Lewis Howden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-part series centres on the doorstep murder of a prominent local figure.

Perez and his team uncover a myriad of motives and their investigation takes a particularly sinister turn.

Filming of the series was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Henshall said: “After all we’ve been through over the last couple of years, it’s wonderful to be back filming on Shetland again.

“Davy Kane has, once again, created stunning storylines in these two new series for Perez and the team to uncover the truth.

Douglas Henshall reprises his role as DI Jimmy Perez alongside series favourites Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar, Erin Armstrong, Anne Kidd and Lewis Howden.

“Being back on the Shetland Isles has been wonderful. There is no location quite like it.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.