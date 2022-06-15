Netflix have confirmed they will be releasing a Squid Game inspired reality show. Credit: Netflix.

Netflix have confirmed the release of “the biggest reality competition ever”, as they launch ‘Squid Game: The Challenge” just days after announcing the much anticipated release of Squid Game’s second series.

‘Challenge’ is set to take the streaming platform by storm, with a prize on offer that is significantly higher than any other prize seen on television worldwide.

Thank fully, it appears the reality show will not be a life and death situation, despite taking inspiration from the Korean drama, with Netflix already confirming the worst case scenario is that viewers will go home empty handed.

One of the platform’s most watched television series of all time, the dystopian show revolved around characters, all of whom are in deep financial problem, take part in a contest that saw them risk their lives in a series of deadly children’s games in the hope of landing millions of pounds.

While little was expected of the series on release, Squid Game amassed a staggering 1.65 billion hours of viewing in its first month, according to reports.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge?

Firstly, don’t worry, Netflix have already confirmed via their Twitter page that the game will involve ‘no penalty of death’ like the much loved Korean drama series.

However, as expected, ‘Challenge’ is said to take lots of inspiration from Netflix's twisted blockbuster drama.

According to the streamer, the reality show will have a huge cast of 456 players – similar to the original Squid Game TV show, though the prize money of $4.56 million is what will really catch audiences eyes, with the sum the largest prize in television history.

The competition have confirmed it will feature games which are inspired by Squid Game alongside "surprising new additions."

How do I take part in Squid Game The Challenge? Is Squid Game Casting?

As confirmed via their Twitter page, Netflix appear to currently be recruiting for cast members across there different parts of the world.

By logging onto the site SquidGameCasting.com, the public are able to apply to be part of US casting, UK casting and worldwide casting – perhaps indicating that the show will go global and include more than one competition running at once.

Once into the application page, Netflix post a message that states:

"You’ve seen the drama, now it’s your chance to take part in Netflix’s biggest ever social experiment!

"This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next. Here they’ll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor* and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

“With a fortune up for grabs, who will be an ally, who will you trust, and who will you betray in this ultimate test of character?”