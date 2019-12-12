The 65th Sports Personality of the Year takes place in Aberdeen this Sunday with cricketer Ben Stokes the favourite to take home the coveted trophy.

Previous winners of the award include Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Andy Murray who has won the public vote on three occasions.

Geraint Thomas won the trophy in 2018 (Getty Images)

In addition to the main award, eight more awards will be presented on the night: World Sport Star of the Year, Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Helen Rollason Award, Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award and Young Sports Personality of the Year.

When does the ceremony get underway?

The ceremony will take place at the P&J Live Arena on December 15 at 7pm.

Where can I watch it?

Sir Andy Murray has won the Sports Personality of the Year on three occasions (Getty Images)

You can watch the whole ceremony on BBC One from 7pm until 9pm.

The Sports Personality of the Year 2019 After Show will follow from 9pm to 10pm, also on BBC One.

Both of these can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

Who are the nominees?

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman in history to win a global gold medal in a sprint event, at this year’s World Championships, with her 21.88s 200m.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton won his sixth F1 World Championship in 2019 taking him one behind the great Michael Schumacher, sealing the title with two races to spare.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won a first outdoor gold in the heptathlon World Championships, to go with victory in the European Indoor Championships earlier in the year.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling was an integral part of Manchester City’s treble winning campaign, with his performances earning him the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year and the PFA Young Player of the Year awards.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes scored a heroic 84 not out as England tied the Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand, only to then come back out and help secure victory in the super over.

A month later he then produced one of the greatest innings in Test cricket history when his unbelievable 135 not out helped England chase an unprecedented 359 to beat Australia in the third Ashes Test.

Alun Wyn Jones

Wales legend Alun Wyn Jones captained his nation to another Six Nations Grand Slam victory and was subsequently named Player of the Championship, as well as being nominated for the IRB World Rugby Player of the Year award.

Full list of previous winners

1950s

Sir Chris Chataway, Athletics (1954); Gordon Pirie, Athletics (1955); Jim Laker, Cricket (1956); Dai Rees, Golf (1957); Ian Black, Swimming (1958); John Surtees, Motorcycle racing (1959)

1960s

David Broome, Show jumping (1960); Sir Stirling Moss, Motor racing (1961); Anita Lonsbrough, Swimming (1962); Dorothy Hyman, Athletics (1963); Mary Rand, Athletics (1964); Tommy Simpson, Cycling (1965); Bobby Moore, Football (1966); Sir Henry Cooper, Boxing (1967); David Hemery, Athletics (1968); Ann Jones, Tennis (1969)

1970s

Sir Henry Cooper, Boxing (1970); Princess Anne, Eventing (1971); Dame Mary Peters, Athletics (1972); Sir Jackie Stewart, Motor racing (1973); Brendan Foster, Athletics (1974); David Steele, Cricket (1975); John Curry, Figure skating (1976); Virginia Wade, Tennis (1977); Steve Ovett, Athletics (1978); Lord Sebastian Coe, Athletics (1979)

1980s

Robin Cousins, Figure skating (1980); Sir Ian Botham, Cricket (1981); Daley Thompson, Athletics (1982); Steve Cram, Athletics (1983); Torvill and Dean, Figure skating (1984); Barry McGuigan, Boxing (1985); Nigel Mansell, Motor racing (1986); Fatima Whitbread, Athletics (1987); Steve Davis, Snooker (1988); Sir Nick Faldo, Golf (1989)

1990s

Paul Gascoigne, Football (1990); Liz McColgan, Athletics (1991); Nigel Mansell, Motor racing (1992); Linford Christie, Athletics (1993); Damon Hill, Motor racing (1994); Jonathan Edwards, Athletics (1995); Damon Hill, Motor racing (1996); Greg Rusedski, Tennis (1997); Michael Owen, Football (1998); Lennox Lewis, Boxing (1999)

2000s

Sir Steve Redgrave, Rowing (2000); David Beckham, Football (2001); Paula Radcliffe, Athletics (2002); Jonny Wilkinson, Rugby Union (2003); Dame Kelly Holmes, Athletics (2004); Andrew Flintoff, Cricket (2005); Zara Phillips, Eventing (2006); Joe Calzaghe, Boxing (2007); Sir Chris Hoy, Cycling (2008); Ryan Giggs, Football (2009)

2010s

AP McCoy (2010); Mark Cavendish (2011); Sir Bradley Wiggins (2012); Andy Murray (2013); Lewis Hamilton (2014); Andy Murray (2015); Andy Murray (2016); Mo Farah (2017); Geraint Thomas (2018)