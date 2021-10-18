Sport on the Sofa: What to watch this week - Rangers, T20, Europa League, URC and Manchester United v Liverpool

The T20 World Cup campaign started well and is the highlight of a busy week of sport which includes domestic and continental football, rugby and the resumption of basketball across the Atlantic.
Here are the highlights of what to watch this week….
1. Scotland v Papua New Guinea
Tuesday, 10.30am. Sky Sports Main Event. T20 World Cup
Photo: HAITHAM AL-SHUKAIRI
2. Celtic v Ferencvaros
Tuesday, 3pm. BT Sports 1. UEFA Europa league.
Photo: Rico Brouwer - SNS Group
3. Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Wednesday 00.30am. Sky Sports Main event. NBA Eastern Conference.
Photo: Stacy Revere
4. Shankly: Nature's Fire
On demand, BBC iPlayer. Documentary.
Photo: Shaun Botterill