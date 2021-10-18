Sport on the Sofa: What to watch this week (Photo by Mark Trowbridge/Getty Images)

Sport on the Sofa: What to watch this week - Rangers, T20, Europa League, URC and Manchester United v Liverpool

Scotland had the nation collectively boogie-ing after defeating Israel in the World Cup qualifying earlier this month, but Shane Burger’s cricket side are already at the World Cup, and the feel-good factor is crossing the county’s sports.

By David Oliver
Monday, 18th October 2021, 5:23 pm
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 5:30 pm

The T20 World Cup campaign started well and is the highlight of a busy week of sport which includes domestic and continental football, rugby and the resumption of basketball across the Atlantic.

Here are the highlights of what to watch this week….

1. Scotland v Papua New Guinea

Tuesday, 10.30am. Sky Sports Main Event. T20 World Cup

2. Celtic v Ferencvaros

Tuesday, 3pm. BT Sports 1. UEFA Europa league.

3. Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Wednesday 00.30am. Sky Sports Main event. NBA Eastern Conference.

4. Shankly: Nature's Fire

On demand, BBC iPlayer. Documentary.

