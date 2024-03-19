Soccer Aid 2024 will feature a former Rangers title winner.

Soccer Aid has become one of the most watched sporting events in the country and now the star studded squads for the annual charity football game have been confirmed.

The annual charity game is set to take place at the home of Chelsea FC, Stamford Bridge, as an England select XI take on a Rest Of The World side that is already flooded with legends of the game in order to raise vital funds for leading children's charity UNICEF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish fans planning on attending are in luck after it was revealed a former Rangers title winner AND a top Scottish actor will form part of the squad as England look to wrestle back their Soccer Aid title from the Rest Of The World legends. It has also been confirmed the Chelsea legend Eden Hazard will make his first return to the club following his retirement in the summer.

Last year’s event, which took place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, saw the visiting side win their FIFTH Soccer Aid clash in a row as the Rest Of The World ran out comfortable 4-2 winners thanks to goals from the likes of Ireland international and former Celtic man Robbie Keane.

Looking to get tickets this year and want to know who is taking part in the game? Here is everything you need to know ahead of Soccer Aid 2024.

Soccer Aid 2024 Teams

The initial squads for the Three Lions and Rest Of The World have been confirmed and are as follows:

England: Frank Lampard (Co-Manager), Harry Redknapp (Co-Manager), Robbie Williams (Co-Manager).

Jill Scott (Captain), Paddy McGuinness, David James, David Seaman, Jermain Defoe, Jack Wilshere, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Grennan, Steven Bartlett, Erin Doherty, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier and Sam Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

World XI: Mauricio Pochettino (Manager), Jesus Perez (Coach).

Usain Bolt (Captain), Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Martin Compston, Maisie Adam, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Tommy Fury and Diamond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More stars are expected to be added in the coming weeks and months.

When is Soccer Aid 2024

Soccer Aid will take place on Saturday 9 June 2024 with, taking place at Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge. Kick off is scheduled for 7.30.

How can I watch Soccer Aid 2021?

The game will be broadcast live on ITV1 and will have former Lionesses defender and Football Focus host Alex Scott in the presenting seat alongside UNICEF ambassador Dermot O'Leary. A full half time show is also set to be confirmed, with details announced in due course.

UK viewers can also stream the game via ITV's streaming serving ITVX..

Soccer Aid 2024 ticket news

Tickets are now on sale from the official site, here, with a number of ticketing options available.

Prices for the game are split into categories and range from £20-£60* for adults, with under-16’s between £10-£40 fo4r kids. A 'Premium' ticket is also available which includes: 'Exclusive access to the premium concourse, you'll enjoy incredible views of the action on the pitch from the comfort of a plush padded seat".