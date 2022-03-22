Wayne Rooney of England beats Martin Compston of Soccer Aid World XI during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2021 match between England and Soccer Aid World XI at Etihad Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The popular annual football charity games sees England select XI take on a list of football legends in the ‘Rest of the World’ to raise money for leading children's organisation Unicef.

Soccer Aid has grown increasingly popular over the years, as viewers and football fans alike tune in to see a host of former player and celebs battle it out for the Soccer Aid trophy, all whilst raising crucial funds for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s event, which took place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, with fans in attendance for the first time in two years and saw the Rest of the World retain their trophy after beating England’s XI 3-0, with Kem Cetinay scoring two with comedian Lee Mack grabbing the third from close range.

In the England side that day were former Three Lions stars Kelly Smith, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher, while the Rest of the World team were able to boast the talents of Roberto Carlos alongside Scotland duo Darren Fletcher and Julie Fleeting.

And 2022’s game promises to be just as fun with tickets now on sale for fans to attend the star-studded event, with a host of well known celebrities taking part in the event.

Here’s when the event will take place, who will be taking part and how you can be there.

When is Soccer Aid 2022?

Soccer Aid will take place on Sunday, June 21 and takes place at West Ham United’s London Stadium.

Which celebrities will be taking part in Soccer Aid 2022?

While more are expected to be added to both squads, a number of exciting new faces have been added to the teams already.

Former One Direction favourite Liam Payne has been installed as the caption for the Three Lions, replacing regular skipper Olly Murs. The Rest Of The World XI will continue with Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt as their captain for the day.

England full squad so far: Liam Payne, Lucien Laviscount, Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker, Harry Redknapp (co-manager), David Seaman (co-manager).

Rest Of The World XI so far: Usain Bolt, Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra, Arsene Wenger (co-manager), Robbie Keane (co-manager).

How can I watch Soccer Aid 2022?

The charity event will be broadcast on ITV1 on Saturday June 21, with kick off is scheduled for 7:30m.

UK viewers can also stream the game via ITV Hub.

How can I get tickets for Soccer Aid 2022?

Tickets are now available from the official site, here.