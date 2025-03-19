This live-action remake of the original 1937 animation twists itself into pretzel-like shapes in its attempts to avoid causing offence, writes Alistair Harkness

Snow White (PG) ★★

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot

Director: Marc Webb

An internet controversy magnet since its announcement several years ago, Disney’s ill-advised live-action remake of Snow White modernises its first ever feature-length animation film by beefing up the dated storyline with soulless empowerment anthems, quest narratives and creepy-looking CGI dwarves.

That the latter have also lost their titular billing reflects the way Disney has quietly tried to drop the d-word following criticism for perpetuating negative stereotypes about dwarfism. But the pretzel-like shapes the film subsequently twists itself into to avoid causing offence – they’re now supposedly a race of magical creatures distinct from humans – renders them even more odd and superfluous.

Snow White’s makeover is not much better. Though the hateful criticism directed towards the casting of West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler on account of her ethnicity is absurd (all that matters is that she can sing and act, which she can), the film’s efforts to re-shape Snow White as a more forward-thinking heroine is similarly confused by the film’s naive sops to the more traditional elements of the story.

That said, it is possible to raise a smirk at Gal Gadot’s turn as the vain, magic mirror-obsessed evil queen who casts a spell over her subjects and tries to murder Snow White for being prettier than her.

A tantrum-throwing narcissist who pretends to be a friend of the people while boasting about the strength of her leadership? Wonder where the filmmakers got their inspiration.