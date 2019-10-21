Smart Scots wanted for new ‘toughest ever’ TV quiz show – here’s how to apply

Testing your knowledge at a local pub quiz has long been a favourite pastime, but for some it can spark the competitive spirit.

Those who think they have the sharpest quiz brain now have the chance to show off what they know as part of a new TV quiz show dubbed the “toughest ever”.

‘Very Hard Questions’

Scottish contestants are wanted to take part in new TV programme, Very Hard Questions.

The show is looking for teams of three of the sharpest quiz brains to do battle with another trio of quick-witted opponents. Those brave enough to take part have the chance to win thousands of pounds.

Applications are open now, with filming set to take place in London in December this year.

How to apply

To be in with a chance to take part in the show, simply fill out this online application.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over to take part in the show and must be a permanent legal resident in the UK, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

Applicants must also not be currently (or previously) employed or engaged by Youngest Media or a UK broadcaster.