The 82-year-old will be joined by "special guests" during the festive episode set to be broadcast on BBC Two, the corporation announced.

Cliff At Christmas will see the performer talking to Sara Cox at the Abbey Road Studios before performing a mixture of Christmas classics, new songs and his best-loved hits.

Sir Cliff said: "My Christmas wish? That you will enjoy our show. Christmas greetings to you all."

Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted content, said: "With his inimitable voice and charm there's no one better to get everyone into the Christmas spirit."

Sir Cliff is to release his first dedicated Christmas album in nearly two decades.

Mistletoe And Wine bagged the coveted Christmas number one slot in 1988, and Saviour's Day took the title in 1990, according to the Official Charts Company.

In 1960, with backing band The Shadows, the song I Love You was the Christmas number one.