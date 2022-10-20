Sir Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh in 1930 and famously worked as a milkman in the city – as well as being a lifeguard at Portobello Swimming Baths, a life model at the Edinburgh College of Art and helping backstage at the King’s Theatre – before finding fame.

He was a relatively little-known theatre and television actor before winning the role of James Bond, the British spy he portrayed in seven films between 1962-1983.

The high-profile movies led to a string of offers from high-profile directors such as Alfred Hitchcock, Sidney Lumet and John Huston.

But the time he retired from acting in 2006 Connery was one of the world’s most famous actors, with a diverse CV including block busters like Murder on the Orient Express, A Bridge Too Far, Highlander, The Name of the Rose, The Untouchables, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, Dragonheart and The Rock.

Lauded by both fans and the industry, his talents were recognised with an Oscar, two BAFTA Awards, and three Golden Globes.

He was knighted in 2000 for services to film drama and also was the recipient of a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters in France, and the US Kennedy Center Honors lifetime achievement award.

Sean Connery died on October 31, 2020, but left behind a lifetime of work that will never be forgotten – along with no shortage of memorable quotes.

Here are 15 of the best.

1. Sean Connery on...meeting his wife "I met my wife through playing golf. She is French and couldn't speak English and I couldn't speak French, so there was little chance of us getting involved in any boring conversations - that's why we got married really quickly."

2. Sean Connery on...choosing roles late in his career "I have no shortage of material or offers, it's just a case of what you select to do. But I think it's realistic that my chances of playing Romeo are now over."

3. Sean Connery on...love "Love may not make the world go round, but I must admit that it makes the ride worthwhile."

4. Sean Connery on...being Scottish "I am not an Englishman, I was never an Englishman, and I don't ever want to be one. I am a Scotsman! I was a Scotsman and I will always be one."