Scottish stars read Gaelic children’s bedtime stories in new BBC ALBA series

BBC ALBA is helping little ones wind down with a new season of Stòiridh, its much-loved Gaelic bedtime story series with the help of some familiar Scottish personalities.

Stars of the acclaimed drama An t-Eilean, Sorcha Groundsell and Sam James Smith, along with Scotland’s Makar, Peter Mackay, chaplain and broadcaster Suzie Roberts and poet Babs Macgregor are the Gaelic personalities lending their voices and storytelling talents to the new series, guiding young viewers into dreamland with charming Gaelic tales.

With two episodes airing each week at 5.55pm on BBC ALBA, Stòiridh invites children to cosy up in their favourite aodach-leapa (pyjamas) to hear this season’s guest contributors read from some well-known storybooks, with cuddly toys and fun props to help bring the tales to life.

Aimed at 3-6 year olds, the series supports early Gaelic language learning while providing an entertaing evening routine. The season opens with Sorcha Groundsell reading Sin an Dìthean Agamsa! | That’s My Flower!, a beautifully illustrated story about a protective bird that tries its best to take care of a precious flower.

Talking about her involvement in the new series, Sorcha Groundsell says: “I’m thrilled to be part of this iconic series reading some of our well-loved Gaelic stories to little ones before bedtime. It’s a great way to educate BBC ALBA’s younger audiences with Gaelic words they may not be familiar with.

“We hope the new series will help kids – and their parents – get a good night’s sleep!”

Peter Mackay, Scotland’s Makar, adds: “It's great to be part of this series of Stòiridh; I wish that when I was young we'd had so many different stories - and readers - on TV in Gaelic.

“There are so many great books out there, and I hope each story in the series helps encourage children to love reading, and playing, and messing around with words themselves.”