Scotland and The Simpsons: 11 Scottish characters and guest stars who have appeared in the animated series

Last week saw the world's most famous animated family visit Scotland - but it's not the first time that the country has played a part in the record-breaking series.

By David Hepburn
Published 5th Dec 2023, 13:08 GMT
Currently in the middle of its 35th series on American television, The Simpsons is one of the most popular programmes ever created.

It may be past its heyday, but millions still tune in to the adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie each week.

Holding the record of both the longest-running American animated series and sitcom, the disfunctional family from Springburn have travelled all over the globe over the years.

A recent episode saw them visit Scotland for the second time, and featured some familiar voices.

The cast members join an exclusive club of Scots who have featured in the show alongside regular character Groundskeeper Willie - who was once named the most famous Scotsman on the planet.

Here are 11 of them.

Arguably the world's most famous animated Scot (Shrek may disagree), Groundskeeper Willie is voiced by Dan Castellaneta, who is also the voice of Homer. His full name is William MacMoran MacDougal and he works as the head groundskeeper and janitor at Springfield Elementary School. Willie is a lifelong fan of Hibernian football club and - depending on which episode you believe - may be from Kirkwall, Glasgow, Aberdeen or the banks of Loch Ness.

Season 25 episode 'AE Bonny Romance' takes place in Scotland and features a wealth of local talent, including Doctor Who star David Tennant as Pa MacWeldon and 'The Thick of It' actor Paul Higgins as Hamish.

Also appearing in the 'AE Bonny Romance' episode is Scottish indie band Belle & Sebastian.

'AE Bonny Romance' sees The Simpsons head to Scotland after Groundskeeper Willie is kidnapped and taken back to his homeland. It is there that he meets - and falls for - flame-haired Maisie, played by Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji star Karen Gillan.

