1 . Groundskeeper Willie

Arguably the world's most famous animated Scot (Shrek may disagree), Groundskeeper Willie is voiced by Dan Castellaneta, who is also the voice of Homer. His full name is William MacMoran MacDougal and he works as the head groundskeeper and janitor at Springfield Elementary School. Willie is a lifelong fan of Hibernian football club and - depending on which episode you believe - may be from Kirkwall, Glasgow, Aberdeen or the banks of Loch Ness.