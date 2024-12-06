3 . Christmas in Scotland (2023)

It's another 'American visitor meets a Scottish laird-type and falls in love with him against the odds'. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. This time the American is Jill Winternitz' installation designer who helps a small Scottish town put on a Christmas light show to win a 'Best Christmas Village' festival. Will she also light up the heart of the wealthy heir who sees Christmas as an inconvenience? Try to ignore the fact that a very similar plot has been used in at least two other festive flicks and you'll have a blast with 'Christmas in Scotland'.. | Contributed