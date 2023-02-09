The BBC are looking for Scottish applicants for a new BBC Saturday Night Gameshow.

The BBC are wanting Scots to apply for their new prime-time gameshow, called ‘Picture Slam’.

Filming at BBC Scotland studios, Picture Slam will test pub quiz pros on their visual knowledge.

Teams of two will compete in an image-based quiz for a chance to win up to £10,000.

The show will challenge teams of two to identify anything from Victoria Beckham to a Victoria sponge in a series of challenges in the image-based quiz show filmed in Scotland.

Triple Brew Media, part of Objective Media Group Scotland, is on the hunt for participants with filming taking place at BBC Scotland Studios between 13th-16th March with the group saying: "Whether you are friends, family, colleagues or neighbours – if you love a good image-based quiz, we want to hear from you."