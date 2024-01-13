Scottish actor Iain De Caestecker stars in ITV's swords and sorcery series, The Winter King

He played an everyday hero in Glasgow thriller The Control Room, but playing King Arthur in this Dark Ages drama saw him take a leap with swords and sorcery

Iain De Caestecker stars as King Arthur in Sony Pictures The Winter King for ITVX/MGM+ Pic: Contributed/Sony

“Usually I’m the guy hiding under the table, not standing at the front of the queue for sword fights,” says Iain De Caestecker with a laugh. But the Scottish actor leapt at the chance to switch things up and play the leading role of warrior King Arthur in ITVX’s new sword and sorcery series The Winter King, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles books.

”There are some pretty gruesome bits in it. And even though I’ve been on sets and know it’s a prosthetic, I still can’t help but cover my eyes with my hands at moments like that when I’m watching - I’m too squeamish. Arthur is a character who is revered and well known, so a pasty, skinny guy from Glasgow wouldn’t really fit the bracket - at least in my head - but this is a different take,” he says.

"Although he's an amazing warrior it's not because he's got bulging biceps, but because there's a skill to him and a patience and shrewdness. It was an interesting switch, but very cool. Playing a character like this is not something I thought I'd have the opportunity to do so there was a constant feeling that I was very lucky to be there. Otto Bathurst, the director, saw something in me for that character that I wouldn't have perhaps seen myself."

“Although he’s an amazing warrior it’s not because he’s got bulging biceps, but because there’s a skill to him and a patience and shrewdness. It was an interesting switch, but very cool. Playing a character like this is not something I thought I’d have the opportunity to do so there was a constant feeling that I was very lucky to be there. Otto Bathurst, the director, saw something in me for that character that I wouldn’t have perhaps seen myself.”

De Caestecker relished the chance to spend six months shooting in Wales, often in the rain and up to his knees in mud and blood, to play a character very different from those for which audiences may know him best.

After several seasons as Agent Leo Fitz in Marvel franchise Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D he was on our screens last year in the BBC One thriller The Control Room as an emergency call handler whose life is turned upside down by a 999 call. Filmed in and around Glasgow the series saw De Caestecker as an everyday hero forced to take it up several levels when he finds himself at the centre of the drama.

“It was like one of those old European thrillers, so I really loved doing that. It was almost more tiring than filming King Arthur because I was constantly running and out of breath.”

On the big De Caestecker is a familiar face from Filth with James McAvoy, as one of the leads in Ryan Gosling’s feature directorial debut Lost River (2014) opposite Christina Hendricks, Saoirse Ronan and Ben Mendelsohn and in JJ Abrams’ sci-fi war film Overlord, while his TV credits include BBC’s TV political thriller Roadkill and drama series Us, the BBC BAFTA-winning The Fades as well as BAFTA Scotland nominations for Best TV Actor in Young James Herriot and Best Actor in Film for British romcom Not Another Happy Ending.

Iain De Caestecker's Arthur Pendragon meeting with Nathaniel Martello-White's Merlin. Pic: Copyright © Simon Ridgway 2022 -

The Winter King is set in fifth century Post-Roman Dark Ages Britain where life is short as tribes battle it out for dominance, and it follows Arthur Pendragon’s struggles from outcast to warlord leader as he leads the fight against a Saxon invasion.

Alongside De Caestecker are Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Ray Donovan, Filth) as King Uther, Nathaniel Martello-White (Small Axe, I Hate Suzie) as Merlin and Jordan Alexandra (Mammals) as Guinevere.

“If you’re a fan of the Aurthurian legend it’s got all the bells and whistles synonymous with a story like that. There are the characters Merlin, Guinevere and Arthur, there’s Excalibur and sword fights and all that exciting stuff, and mythical elements.

“But there are also a few tropes that are subverted. We try and find more human angles for the characters and ground them in an authenticity I don’t think we’ve seen before. Also there are universal themes and emotions to do with family and loss, hate, guilt, trauma, friendship and unrequited love. There are the power dynamics and the politics and religion of the time - the Dark Ages is an interesting era to explore. The dominating religion is paganism but there’s the rise of Christianity so you have two opposing forces and the tribe kings are vying for power, dominance and land. There’s fear of a rapidly changing world and political landscape and with the encroaching danger of invading Saxons, who are a whole new type of beast, Arthur is faced with the dilemma of ‘how the hell do I unite this country?”

Arthur (Iain De Caestecker) being banished by King Uther (Eddie Marsan) in The Winter King. Pic: Copyright © Simon Ridgway 2022

“The main thing is we’ve tried to take that fantastical story and make it more relatable for today’s audience,” says De Caestecker.

“Bernard Cornwell writes with such historical accuracy and intelligence and the world is so carefully fleshed out, so although there are some tweaks for TV, I hope we’ve retained the spirit of that.”

For De Casestecker playing an action role with plenty of physicality was exciting and back home in London in the warm and dry he recalls the fight scenes fondly.

“It was fun to do, but it’s more fun in hindsight, when you’ve forgotten how difficult it is,” he smiles. “One particular fight scene we had big rain machines and it was in the height of winter and the rain was freezing into icicles just before it hit us. But it was a real team bonding experience because the whole cast was there in the rain together and when you see it on the screen it’s worth it - the rain adds to the dynamism. So it’s a double edged sword, no pun intended,” he says.

Iain De Caestecker plays King Arthur in Dark Ages drama, The Winter King, streaming on ITVX now. Pic: Contributed/Sony

Speaking of swords, what was it like handling a sword like Excalobur?

“Excalibur is cool and that is one of the story lines that is subverted. There’s a similar element about Arthur accepting his destiny. The only thing is you have a swordsman reminding you at the start of each day that this sword is a very expensive sword and we only have two of three. You keep thinking this sword’s more expensive than I am,” he laughs.

Swords are one thing, but De Caestecker also had to get to grips with riding a horse for the first time as it’s the main mode of transport in Arthurian Britain. .

“The horses are awesome,” he says, “Mine was called Shovel, and was just the best. There’s an obvious stoicism to horses but they’re gentle giants. You can’t help but respect them, the size of them, but at the same time, give him a polo and he was happy all day. He was also instrumental in helping me find my feet with the character. Being on a horse you have no option but to remember your posture and relax into it and let go of your anxieties. Arthur is stoic, very grounded with a stillness to him, and a lot of that came from the horseriding, which was very unexpected for me.

“It’s one of the amazing privileges of being an actor, getting to do stuff you’d pay for yourself, so it was a real honour to get to spend some time with those horses. They’ve all got such personalities, they’re great creatures. They like to pass wind during takes and empty their bowels during a very tender moment between two characters, sure, but there’s a lot to be learnt from horses.”

De Caestecker has been acting professionally since he was nine, when weekend acting classes at the Scottish Youth Theatre saw him cast in a short film.

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur, Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere and Emily John as Ceinwyn in The Winter King. Pic: Copyright © Simon Ridgway 2022

“Before that I was making up little plays with my siblings (he has a twin sister and two older brothers) that my mum would have to watch. Me and my brother would come up with characters to make each other laugh, then I bought a video camera and we’d make movies, and it just grew from there.

“When I got cast in a short film, then did another, I think there was a spark inside me that thought ‘OK, it’s viable to monetise this and for it to be a living’. I guess I learnt that early on and got lucky with it. I had a strong belief and determination that this was what I was going to do and there was nothing that could have swayed me from trying to follow it.”

Going on to studying acting at Langside College, at 36 De Caestecker has three decades’ experience in the industry to draw on. Has acting has turned out to be everything he hoped?

“Yes and more. I couldn’t dream of some of the experiences I’ve had. There are definitely times - more in my early career - when you’re in the midst of it and being a bit jaded, but I think about how excited I would have been if you had told me when I was that young that I’d be doing what I’m doing now. It’s a dream really for me.”

When De Castecker is sent a script, what does he look for in the roles he’s keen to play?

“It doesn’t really matter about the medium, it’s how you respond to it. The older I get it’s more about what it’s trying to say but also there’s who’s making it. For instance, working with Otto Bathurst and Farren Blackburn directing The Winter King - Farren I had the most amazing time working with before and Otto I was a big fan of, with Criminal Justice being my favourite TV show growing up - the Ben Whishaw one I just loved. Then you look at a character like Arthur and think I’ll never have the opportunity to do this again so you’ve got to grab it with both hands.”

Is there anything he took away from the character of Arthur that would apply in his own life?

“I’ve played a lot of characters that have an enviable moral compass, and Arthur has a really strong sense of conviction. I also think he’s a selfless person, a duty-bound leader with that idea of kingdom before self. One thing I found really inspiring about him is he’s a forward thinker, can see where things are broken and a better way of doing things. He believes in change and has the conviction to see it through. In divided Dark Ages Britain here’s this person who is a very capable warrior and war tactician and at the same time his first port of call is peace and trying to unite people. I think that’s a pretty inspiring characteristic.”

Asked what’s the best piece of advice he’s been given in acting, De Caestecker goes back to his college days when he did a play with David Hayman for A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Òran Mór in Glasgow.

“I was asking him how come he was so down to earth - he’s David Hayman, everybody knows him, he’s a legend - and he said you keep in your head that no matter where you are in your career there will be people that aren’t as good as you but there will be thousands that are just as good and thousands more even better, so remember that and that you’re lucky to be where you are and that will keep your feet on the ground. Be grateful for where you are.”

As well as David Hayman, De Caestecker has a list of actors who inspire him and reels off some names.

“There’s loads. Somebody I’ve always really loved is Ben Wishaw. He’s incredible and there’s an authenticity to him, something very natural and real and I find that really immersive seeing him on screen. I love James McAvoy as well, I think he’s absolutely brilliant, and having somebody from the same city as you and seeing him on the big screen when I was younger was awe-inspiring.”

Another favourite is Ryan Gosling, someone he admired before appearing in his Lost River feature film.

“That was an amazing experience, but I watched him before that and watch him still and am a huge fan. And Andrew Scott, whose new film I’m excited to see. I also grew up with Dustin Hoffman movies, loved him, and Robert De Niro you can’t not include. But there are so many actors and the list is just constantly expanding.”

For the future De Caestecker wouldn’t mind trying his hand at comedy, having loved it since he fell in love with Father Ted as a child.

“I spend a lot of time watching comedy, like Sally4Ever (2018), with Julia Davis - she’s just incredible, I absolutely love her, and Sick of Myself (2022), is very dark comedy that’s absolutely brilliant. Armando Iannucci’s In the Loop is one of my favourites and definitely The Office with Ricky Gervais.

“In my earlier career I preferred doing drama and something a bit darker, but maybe now I’m a bit older I’m more keen to have a bit of fun.”

After spending six months in Wales and studios in Bristol filming The Winter King, De Caesteker is busy recharging his batteries and having fun away from the set.

“There’s a real come down period after filming. During it your body is high on adrenaline so I’m getting smarter at knowing how to come down from that and give myself other outlets. Something like writing, which is not my forte, but I really enjoy doing and it’s a way to fuel that creativity inside me and burn off excess steam. Also one of the things I took from Covid was going for a walk every day and getting out of the house and into the fresh air.

“The Winter King was a long shoot so I’m taking time off and I’ll maybe do a bit of travelling. I've got friends in America so I’ll maybe go there. I usually try and find time to sit on a beach somewhere so if I can get that I’m truly happy. I like to travel in Scotland, to see my brothers in Arran and Callander, and see my sister in Spain. Somewhere like Aran in summer, is unparalleled, like being on a Mediterranean island. Going for a hillwalk in the fresh air… That’s probably one of my favourite places to go and switch off.”

With the entire series of The Winter King streaming now, can De Caestecker tell us if there will be another series?

“Hopefully. We’re all excited about the prospect. There’s so much material in the books and we just had such a fun time doing it and we got on so well. We would all love to get back in the saddle.”

But he’s in no hurry, and beaches beckon.

“It’s quite nice sometimes not to think too far ahead and just let things be. You’ve got to go with the flow. You’re kind of forced into being that way a little bit anyway with acting, but it’s a good life lesson to get into.”

Finally, is there a secret talent that De Caestecker has that we don’t know about?

“Yeah, but it’s a secret for a reason,” he says and laughs..

Something like yodeling or juggling, he can share with us?

“I actually have just been juggling recently. I would say I really, really like to dance. I love it. I love dancing around the house, but I would NEVER dance in front of anyone. Being put under spotlights and someone saying ‘go dance’, that’s my worst nightmare.”

Not even if it was in a script?

“There actually is a little bit of dancing in The Winter King, something you wouldn’t expect. So let me know what you think about my Dark Ages era dancing.”