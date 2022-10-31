Scariest horror movies on Netflix: The 10 best new horrors film on Netflix UK 2022
Here are the 10 most highly rated Netflix horror that come certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and are jam packed with jump scares to ensure you and your friends get a real scare.
We are just over 48 hours from away Halloween – and Netflix have been loading up their platform with a host of terrifying horror films that are guaranteed to make you jump out of your skin!
While horror movies come in many different shapes and sizes, the adrenaline that comes with a jump scare is always unparalleled in the world of cinema.
Seen as one of the most effective and terrifying moments of a horror movie, the ‘jump scare’ has delighted and spooked audiences for decades. Many will attest that it is perhaps where horror sparks its magic the most.
However, if you’re wanting to ensure you and your household don’t waste time on a movie that doesn’t scare in the right way, using website Where’s The Jump?, we’ve put together a list of the scariest movies on Netflix UK this Halloween, using ‘jump scare per movie’ as our main metric.
Terrifier 2 release date UK, Is Terrifier 2 on Netflix, BluRay and DVD UK release date, is Terrifier 2 in UK cinema