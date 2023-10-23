The latest Saw film - Saw X - have received rave reviews from critics. Here's when Saw X is released on DVD, BluRay and streaming.

Saw X is set for release later this month. Cr. Lionsgate

It has been almost 20 years since we were first introduced to the world of Jigsaw and that brutality of the Saw films - and now the most gruesome film in the franchises history is set to land on screens across the UK.

Bringing back some of film's main characters, Saw X is said to be the "most disturbing" instalment of the Saw series yet, with the film becoming a surprise hit with cinema goers and horror heads alike.

The movie has been given heaps of praise, with Saw X lauded for its tight storyline, brutal torture scenes and a "riveting" performance from the film's main star, Tobin Bell.

Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his deranged work as he turns the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious and ingenious traps that fans of the series have become used to.

What is Saw X about, Saw X reviews

The 10th film in the franchise, Saw X is one of the highest rated films in the franchise with highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes handing it a 79% rating - and an 85% audience review score.

Saw X sees Tobin Bell return as Jigsaw/John Kramer and is set between the events of Saw and Saw II as a sick and desperate John journeys to Mexico to undertake an experimental medical procedure that looks to cure his cancer. However, all is not what it seems and it is in fact an attempt to defraud the most vulnerable.

Saw X cast

Alongside Tobin Bell as John Kramer, we see Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young, Synnøve Macody Lund as Cecilia Pederson, Steven Brand as Parker Sears, Renata Vaca as Gabriela, Joshua Okamoto as Diego, Octavio Hinojosa [es] as Mateo and Paulette Hernández as Valentina.

Is Saw on Netflix

The latest Saw film will not be available on Netflix at present, though a number of the past editions of the franchise are.

Saw, Saw II, Saw: The Final Chapter and Spiral: From the Book of Saw all available to watch on Netflix UK right now.

Saw X release date, when is Saw X available to stream, Saw X DVD and BluRay release date

While the film is still doing well in cinemas, Saw X is set for a release on streaming very soon and just in time for Halloween.

The film's distributor, Lionsgate, have confirmed the film will be out to rent and buy on 30 October.