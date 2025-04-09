Joanna Lumley is coming to St Andrews for a special 'in conversation' event. | Getty Images

Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews has revealed details of the line-up of the fourth edition of the festival, taking place from April 25-27.

Stars at the festival, founded by production company AGBO in 2021, include Joanna Lumley and the Russo Brothers, who were responsible for directing four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including two of the highest-grossing movies in history - Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

This year, the festival will share the latest ground-breaking and topical documentaries with audiences, along with Q&As with leading industry figures.

Festival Director Ania Trzebiatowska said: “For me, Sands is about fostering connection and strengthening community. In these complicated times, the empathy that films can evoke feels more vital than ever. Now in its fourth year, our boutique film festival in St Andrews has always been driven by a desire to grow in depth and meaning, rather than size. I see Sands as both a platform for exciting new voices and a space where passionate, creative people can come together to connect and discuss their work in the film industry.”

AGBO Chief Creative officer Angela Russo-Otstot added: “Sands has always been about celebrating bold storytelling and fostering meaningful creative connections. This year’s program reflects the festival’s commitment to amplifying diverse voices and championing artists who challenge, inspire, and innovate. At AGBO, we are especially excited to be joined by Frank E. Flowers in conversation, highlighting the importance of mentorship and the pathways that help shape the next generation of filmmakers."

Here’s the full lineup.

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Opening the festival will be James Griffiths’ comedy The Ballad of Wallis Island, featuring Tim Key, Tom Basden and Carey Mulligan, in which a lottery winner pays his favourite folk duo to reunite and perform a concert on his remote island.

No Other Land

The Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, offers a powerful view of destruction in the West Bank and the unlikely friendship between a Palestinian filmmaker and an Israeli journalist

Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other

Documentary which follows a married couple as they reflect on their lives together and navigate ageing and the changes it brings. Co-director and producer Manon Ouimet will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A to discuss.

Witches

A hypnotic, genre-defying exploration of feminine power, folklore, and rebellion from writer/director Elizabeth Sankey, who will also take part in a Q&A, alongside composer and producer Jeremy Warmsley.

Black Box Diaries

A deeply personal and eye-opening Oscar-nominated documentary about one woman's fight against Japan's outdated judicial system.

Out of My Mind

This year’s family film is the heartwarming coming-of-age drama Out of My Mind based on the novel of the same name by Sharon M. Draper and follows Melody Brooks as she navigates sixth grade as a nonverbal wheelchair user who has cerebral palsy. With the help of some assistive technology and her devoted allies, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.

Holy Cow

Filmmaker Louise Courvoisier will present her debut feature, which played to great acclaim at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the award-winning drama Holy Cow at this year’s festival, where the carefree Totone's wild youth collides with the weight of responsibility as he strives to craft the perfect Comté cheese and secure a future for his sister.

Joanna Lumley Q&A

The iconic actor, presenter, and campaigner Joanna Lumley will take part in An Afternoon With Q&A on the second day of the festival, sharing stories from her remarkable career on screen and beyond, offering insight, wit, and warmth.

The Russo brothers in conversation with Frank E. Flowers

Also on the second day of the festival founders, and visionary directors, the Russo brothers, in conjunction with AGBO CCO Angela Russo-Otstot, will take part in an In Conversation with the award-winning Caribbean filmmaker Frank E. Flowers, entitled Holding the Door Open, intended to explores Flowers’ creative evolution and the power of mentorship in building inclusive pathways for emerging filmmakers.

Yasmeen’s Element

This year, the festival is partnering with the University of Glasgow and Curate-it to bring students and UK professionals together with leading industry figures, working with local schools to introduce pupils to cinema through a special screening of Yasmeen’s Element, many their first big-screen experience. Filmmakers Amman Abbasi and Jeffrey E. Stern will be in attendance at the festival to introduce the inspiring film to audiences.

Kathleen Wallfisch Q&A

Behind the camera, acclaimed musician Kathleen Wallfisch will be taking part in a Q&A delighting audiences with details of her recent work as Music Supervisor for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and Napoleon.

Kharmel Cochrane Q&A

One of Britain's most innovative and influential Casting Director’s Kharmel Cochrane will also be present in St Andrews sharing with audiences her work in seeking out new talent for the screen, seamlessly navigating between independent gems and major blockbusters.