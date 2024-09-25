Having appeared in a wide range of films and television shows, Sam Neill has been a household name for decades.

After taking a brief pause following his cancer diagnosis in 2022, the 77-year-old New Zealand actor is now in remission and has returned to work.

While speaking with Kate Thornton on podcast White Wine Question Time, Neill recently shared that he was “enjoying life” and grateful in the advances which have been made medicine.

He said: “I’m in remission and as you see, I’m hard at work and enjoying life immensely. I’m very grateful for not just the wonderful care I’ve had from doctors and nurses and so on, but also the strides that have been made in treating these things in the last few years.”

With recent projects including court drama The Twelve and Apples Never Fall, we take a look back at some of his best work from over the years according to Rotten Tomatoes - including Peaky Blinders.

1 . Forgotten Silver (1997) It may surprise people to learn that Sam Neill's best rated film on Rotten Tomatoes – with 100% – is a made for television mockumentary. Directed by Peter Jackson and Costa Botes, Forgotten Silver tells the story of the (entirely fictional) New Zealand film pioneer Colin McKenzie who supposedly invented colour film and talkies.

2 . Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) Released in 2016, Sam Neill's next best film is Hunt for the Wilderpeople which boasts a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Taika Waititi, the heartwarming comedy-drama film follows Neill as he plays foster father to Ricky, a young boy played by Julian Dennison as they become the subject of a manhunt after they get stranded in the New Zealand bush.

3 . Sweet Country (2017) Released in 2017 Australian drama Sweet Country follows the story of Sam Kelly, an Aboriginal farm worker who kills a white farm owner in self defence before going on the run. In it, Neill plays preacher Fred Smith with the film receiving a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.