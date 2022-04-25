It's All Coming Back To Me is slated to be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023 – in time for Valentine's Day.

In a picture posted to Instagram, the much-loved Scots actor is seen with co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film also sees Canadian singer Celine Dion, whose 1996 song inspired the film’s title, appear alongside her music.

According to Variety, the movie is based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS für Dich.

In it, Priyanka plays a young woman who copes with her fiance's death by texting his old mobile phone number, now owned by another man played by Heughan, 41, who is also trying to recover from a broken heart.

The two bond over text and attempt to find love again with the help of Celine's character, who acts as a mentor to the pair, and her music.

Today, he's one of the most acclaimed actors in the country, best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the phenomenally popular Outlander series, for which he has received a string of industry awards.

Sam Heughan has become one of Scotland's biggest stars since starring in Outlander.

But Heughan has said in the past he owes a lot of his success to the Edinburgh Steiner School, where he studied over 20 years ago.

In an interview with the prestigious school a couple of years back, he opened up about his time there and how it helped him as an actor.

He said: "Looking back on it, It was a really good time, a really warm time, it felt like a really safe environment. There was a real bond between not just the teachers but the students too."

Heughan says he never considered taking up acting seriously until he landed a part in a school production of French playwright Molière's Prodigious Snob.

It’s All Coming Back to Me will be hitting cinemas in 2023. Photo: Sony Pictures

"To be honest, if there was ever a point in my career where maybe I kind of felt something like 'oh I enjoy this' it was probably that," he said.

"I think there was just a moment there where I thought 'this is exciting, I want to discover more about this'."

The sixth series of Outlander launches on Starzplay this week with an extended episode to tie up some loose threads from last season, which saw the spectre of the Revolutionary War loom large over Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Heughan), and everyone around them.

Heughan also recently admitted he would love to be the next James Bond, saying it’s every actor's dream to play 007.

He was being interviewed about his latest movie when he admitted he's keen on the coveted role.

And the Balmaclellan-born star revealed he has actually tried out for the part before.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Heughan recalled auditioning to be the iconic spy prior to Daniel Craig's official casting in October 2005.

“I met [producer] Barbara Broccoli and [Casino Royale director] Martin Campbell,” he said.

“I did a scene and they had the gun from The Man with the Golden Gun on the table and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is incredible’.