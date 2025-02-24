Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning was among the stars recognised during the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday.

Taking place in Los Angeles, the annual awards ceremony honours the best performances in film and television from the last year with each winner chosen by their fellow actors.

Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet and drama Conclave were among the top winners of the night in the film category, while Baby Reindeer actress Jessica Gunning took home one of the top TV prizes alongside Colin Farrell and Japanese historical drama Shogun.

In full, here are all of the winners from the 2025 SAG Awards.

1 . 60th SAG Life Achievement Award: Jane Fonda

2 . Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Conclave Sergio Castellitto, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, and Ralph Fiennes, winners of the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Conclave".

3 . Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

4 . Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Demi Moore, The Substance