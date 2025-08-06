RuPaul’s Drag Race UK legend, Sum Ting Wong, to star in brand new series
Following the resounding success of three seasons of Drag Race Philippines, the new series format will premiere on Wednesday 13 August on WOW Presents Plus, with Paolo Ballesteros, the multi-awarded Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, returning as series host.
Representing the UK is Sum Ting Wong, a British-Chinese-Vietnamese drag performer, who made history as the first Asian queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1. She is now ready to defy expectations and showcase her charisma, talent, and fierce personality to snatch the crown on Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale.
Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale is the latest addition to the Emmy-award winning Drag Race franchise. The record-breaking global phenomenon, produced by World of Wonder, has seen successful adaptations in over 16 countries, including Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Down Under (Australia / New Zealand) and more.
Catch brand new Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale every Wednesday from 13 August on WOW Presents Plus. Available here: https://www.wowpresentsplus.com/.