Scottish queen Lawrence Chaney took home the crown in March.

Drag Race UK fans, start your engines, because season three of the popular reality TV show is on the horizon.

It may have only been five months ago that Helensburgh’s own Lawrence Chaney brought home the crown with runway walks, hilarious one liners and general comedic excellence, but season three is on the way imminently if rumours are to be believed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chaney, who was the first Scottish contestant to compete and win the series, defeated the popular Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and Dundee’s Ellie Diamond in a fabulous final that saw her crowned the UK’s next drag superstar.

Aired on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, the UK version of the programme has proven to be a huge hit with audiences, with the original season of Drag Race UK racking up an astonishing 12 million views for BBC Three, plus thousands more on international streaming platforms.

The reality TV show, hosted by world famous drag queen RuPaul Charles, originally aired in the United States in 2009 and has since seen the show, dubbed the ‘Olympics of drag’, aired in other countries across the world.

When does season three of Drag Race UK start?

The third instalment of the series was confirmed in November 2020 when producers sent out a casting call to potential contestants.

A third season of Drag Race UK was officially announced last month when the official Twitter page posted a teaser video that stated the show would be ‘ru-turning’ in the autumn.

The BBC has not yet announced an official release date for the series, though we know casting for the season closed back in November and there are strong rumours that production began in the middle of February.

It is expected the first episode will air in October.

Who are the guest judges for Drag Race UK series 3?

RuPaul is a well connected celebrity, meaning Drag Race shows are never short on celeb royalty.

Last year saw a stellar list of guest judges, with Elizabeth Hurley, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Lorraine Kelly and Dawn French appearing on the show to critique the queens.

However, this year promises to be even bigger and better. Rumoured to be appearing as guest judges on Drag Race this year are Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Michelle Keegan and even the legendary Sir Elton John has been earmarked to appear via a video link.

Regular judge and long time partner in crime Michelle Visage is likely to continue alongside Graham Norton and Alan Carr, who have both featured as judges in the opening two seasons.

Which Queens are rumoured to appear on Drag Race series 3?

After testing positive for Covid-19 during the filming of season two, it’s perhaps no surprise to hear Veronica Green is likely to appear on this year’s show after being offered an open invitation to compete last year.

However, a host of new drag stars from across the UK are set to be compete for 2021 Drag Race crown.

Rumours are rife on which queen could be appearing after some acts notably disappeared from social media during filming times. Here are some of the rumoured queens from Drag Race 3:

Brighton’s 19-year-old queen Anibus Finch, is a ‘English-Egyptian drag diva, vocal powerhouse and theatrical comedian.

Charity Kase is one of many London queen’s rumoured to be taking part. Impressively, Charity once completed a 365 days of drag challenge, creating a new character look every day of the year.

Newcastle based act Choriza May hails from Valencia, Spain and says she is “like the Flamenco Spanish doll you buy for your mum in Tenerife - but the human size”.

Welsh drag artist Victoria Scone is strongly rumoured to be taking part this year too, and would become the first-ever cis gender female to ever be cast on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.