Aidan Smith on how new drama Insomia made him rather sleepy.

“Hey Mum, does Dad always wear that smelly old Mott the Hoople t-shirt in bed?” The wife, sighing heavily: “’Fraid so.” Lucky Vicky McClure, then, in her designer silk pyjamas which match the powder blue walls of her lovely home. She cannot sleep in Insomnia, which is a dangerous name for a psychological drama. This one won’t give you nightmares, which presumably had been the intention. Indeed it might well induce drowsiness, not much of a recommendation.

Vicky McClure in Insomnia

It seems vaguely familiar, too, and a check of the credits reveals the source material is a novel by Sarah Pinborough, as was Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes a couple of years ago, and also involving a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown and sleep terrors. That one was silly but qualified for a special category where once Andrea Newman dramatisations resided - “irresistible bilge”. Insomnia, unfortunately, is all too resistible.

McClure is Emma - lawyer, wife, mum, loony. Actually, that’s unfair. She had a traumatic upbringing involving a children’s home, a pond and a tricky sister. Now she’s being accused of killing her mother, having neglected to tell her family the woman hadn’t died when they thought and was banged up in a psychiatric hospital. No, hang on, now she’s being accused of driving a car at the sister.