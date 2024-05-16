As Outlander's Richard Rankin lines up to play the legendary detective we take a look at the chronology of the character and the actors who have played him

With the latest TV adaptation of Ian Rankin’s detective novels hitting the screens tomorrow night starring 41-year-old Glaswegian Richard Rankin, here’s a guide to previous incarnations and the chronology of the actors who played the legendary sleuth.

HOW OLD IS JOHN REBUS SUPPOSED TO BE?

After keeping it vague in the first novels, Ian Rankin settled on 1947 as the year of Detective Inspector John Rebus’s birth, with him reaching compulsory police retirement at 60 in 2007.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Rankin stars as John Rebus in the latest BBC adaptation of Ian Rankin's crime novels, starting tomorrow night, Friday May 17. Pic: BBC

This would make him 77 now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the novels continue with Rebus in retirement, he is not ageing in real time, and Rankin put him in his late sixties in 2020.

In Knots and Crosses (1987), Rebus's daughter Samantha is “nearly twelve", and in later novels becomes mother to Carrie, Rebus's grandaughter.

In the current TV series she is around 12 years of age.

Richard Rankin as John Rebus, Stuart Bowman as Ger Cafferty and Brian Ferguson as Michael Rebus, the detective's brother. Pic: Eleventh Hour Films,Mark Mainz

RICHARD RANKIN who plays Rebus in the new BBC series is 41 and playing the detective aged 40 in a contemporary Edinburgh.

KEN STOTT was aged 46-52 when he played Rebus between 2000 and 2007, in the 14-episode series produced by STV Studios for the ITV network. Stott played the detective in the final three series.

JOHN HANNAH was 38-39 when he played Rebus in the first series of the same STV series.

Richard Rankin is the third actor to play the detective on TV but he has been played by 20 actors in other mediums, including stage, radio, audio book and screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020 Succession star Brian Cox played an older Rebus in the short film John Rebus: The Lockdown Blues.

Scottish actor Ron Donachie (Titanic, Game of Thrones, The Jungle Book) has played John Rebus more than anyone else, playing the part in BBC Radio 4 dramatisations of the Ian Rankin books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fictional detective has also been played by Taggart’s James Macpherson and Fleabag/Guilt’s Bill Paterson, along with Endeavour’s Roger Allam in the audio book versions.