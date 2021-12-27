Queer Eye New Season: When does Queer Eye Season 6 come out on Netflix?

The reboot of Queer Eye is back for a sixth season, bringing makeovers and life advice to a new group of people.

The Fab Five, made up of Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk.

Each one has their own speciality, with Karamo advising on culture, Jonathan on grooming, Antoni on food, Tan on fashion, and Bobby on interior design.

Together, the Fab Five makeover every aspect of a participant’s life, helping them reach their full potential.

Each episode features a new person.

Here’s all we know about Queer Eye Season Six and what to expect from the release.

What to expect from Queer Eye new season

This season, the boys will head to Austin, Texas in the United States.

The location was first revealed through the official Twitter account for the show.

"We’re SO EXCITED to step our cowboy boots back in Austin to film Queer Eye: Texas! Can’t wait to bring more smiles (and tears) to your faces!” the show wrote.

The Fab Five are headed to Austin, Texas for the upcoming season. Photo: Netflix.

Promotional pictures for the show dive into the Texas theme, with all five men dressed in cowboy gear.

There will be ten episode in Season Six of Queer Eye, meaning that ten people will have their lives made over by the Fab Five.

When does Queer Eye Season 6 come out on Netflix?

Covid meant that there were rumours that Season Six wouldn’t be on our screens until 2022, but the show will make it out just in time.

All five of the Fab Five will return for Season Six of Queer Eye. Photo: Netflix.

Although the pandemic had indeed halted production, but the Fab Five were back in action on April 23rd and managed to conclude filming in time for a 2021 release.