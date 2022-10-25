Every year the Pride of Britain awards return to celebrate the nation’s heroes and honour their good deeds. The ceremony, now in its 23rd year, has been taking place annually since 1999 in association with The Prince’s Trust and features famous faces like celebrities and politicians attending to offer their support.

When is Pride of Britain 2022?

Pride of Britain 2022’s ceremony took place on Monday, October 24 but the show will air on Thursday, October 27 on ITV at 8pm.

David Groves (right) and Alex Harvey with their Outstanding Bravery awards at the Pride of Britain Awards held at The Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

The exciting event, held at London’s Grosvenor House, will be hosted by Ashley Banjo and Carol Vorderman - Carol has hosted the event every year since 1999 and said: "We’ll have 12 incredible winners again this year, but it's difficult for the judging panel because we have thousands of nominations and everyone on the shortlist could easily win.”

What channel is Pride of Britain awards 2022 on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a TV then you can watch the Pride of Britain awards as it airs from 8pm on ITV on Thursday, October 27. You can also watch the show live online or catch up with it later using the ITV Hub.

Who will be invited to the Pride of Britain Awards 2022?

Elizabeth Soffee with her Child of Courage award at the Pride of Britain Awards held at The Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

As with every year there will be many celebrities, sports icons and politicians in attendance at the Pride of Britain awards. Some confirmed famous faces for the 2022 awards include football star David Beckham, Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, singer Mel B, actor Michael Sheen, Sir Mo Farah, Sir Rod Stewart, Dame Joan Collins and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

How to vote for Pride of Britain?