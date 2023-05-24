All Sections
Phillip Schofield left This Morning earlier in the week. Cr: Getty Images/Gareth CattermolePhillip Schofield left This Morning earlier in the week. Cr: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole
Phillip Schofield left This Morning earlier in the week. Cr: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole

Phillip Schofield replacement: Who is the favourite to be the new host of This Morning? Latest odds

Here is who the bookies are backing to replace Phillip Schofield after the presenter departed This Morning after more than 20 years presenting the ITV programme. From Rylan to Piers Morgan.
By Graham Falk
Published 24th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:11 BST

It was confirmed that the 61-year-old presenter would not be returning as co-host of the show on Saturday and speculation has grown in the days following the announcement about who could take his place alongside co-host Holly Willoughby.

His departure from the morning chat show came just days after reports that he and Willoughby had been at the centre of an argument that revolved around Schofield’s brother, Timothy, who was sentenced to 12 years in jail after being convicted of child sex offences.

Schofield added: "I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

Various names have been touted as his potential permanent successor and, according to Betway, these are the front-runners to take the host’s role.

Already a host on This Morning, Alison Hammond is the clear favourite to become Schofield's replacement.

1. Alison Hammond - 6/4

Already a host on This Morning, Alison Hammond is the clear favourite to become Schofield's replacement. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

TV presenter Dermot O'Leary has sat in the hosting chair before and the bookies expect him to be one of the frontrunners to replace Schofield.

2. Dermot O'Leary - 11/4

TV presenter Dermot O'Leary has sat in the hosting chair before and the bookies expect him to be one of the frontrunners to replace Schofield. Photo: John Peters

The Big Brother winner has carved out a successful career since winning the reality show and could be set to become the new This Morning co-host.

3. Josie Gibson - 7/1

The Big Brother winner has carved out a successful career since winning the reality show and could be set to become the new This Morning co-host. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

One of the most recognised presenters in British TV, could Rylan make the permanent move to the This Morning sofa?

4. Rylan Clark-Neal - 9/1

One of the most recognised presenters in British TV, could Rylan make the permanent move to the This Morning sofa? Photo: Joe Maher

