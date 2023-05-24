Phillip Schofield replacement: Who is the favourite to be the new host of This Morning? Latest odds
It was confirmed that the 61-year-old presenter would not be returning as co-host of the show on Saturday and speculation has grown in the days following the announcement about who could take his place alongside co-host Holly Willoughby.
His departure from the morning chat show came just days after reports that he and Willoughby had been at the centre of an argument that revolved around Schofield’s brother, Timothy, who was sentenced to 12 years in jail after being convicted of child sex offences.
Schofield added: "I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”
Various names have been touted as his potential permanent successor and, according to Betway, these are the front-runners to take the host’s role.