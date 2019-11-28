Outlander star Sam Heughan named as bookies favourite to be next James Bond

With Daniel Craig set to leave the role of James Bond following No Time To Die, two Scots actors are set to battle it out in the eyes of the bookies to become the next 007.

However, actor Sam Heughan may just have stolen a march on long time favourite and fellow Scot Richard Madden, by dropping to 5-2 in the latest odds.

Could Sam be the next 007?

The Outlander star has replaced Richard Madden as the favourite in the betting, with the Bodyguard star now joining The Avengers star Tom Hiddleston and Happy Valley actor James Norton at 5-1 in the chasing pack.

Coral’s John Hill told the Mirror: "Over 70 per cent of all the bets we have taken on James Bond over the last seven days have been for Sam Heughan who is proving a very popular choice with punters who see the Outlander star as the perfect replacement for Daniel Craig."

Hugely popular after playing heroic Scot Jamie Fraser in Outlander, Sam (or Richard) could soon become the first Scot to take the role since Sean Connery made it his own.

Who will replace current star Daniel Craig?

"We've not had a Scottish actor playing Bond since Sean Connery but the betting now suggests that wait will end with Heughan," added Hill.

Next James Bond odds

Here are the latest odds for 007 betting according to Coral Bookmakers:

5-2 Sam Heughan

5-1 Richard Madden

5-1 Tom Hiddleston

5-1 James Norton

8-1 Michael Fassbender

8-1 Tom Hardy

10-1 Jack Lowden

10-1 Idris Elba

10-1 Jamie Bell

12-1 Aidan Turner

12-1 Cillian Murphy

12-1 Henry Cavill

20-1 Henry Golding