Did you know about these filming locations in Scotland?

Outlander Season 5 filming locations: the settings around Scotland in the new series of the Sam Heughan-starring drama

With season five of the romantic time travel drama now officially underway on Amazon Prime, Outlander fans might be surprised to find that Scotland acted as the backdrop for the series, despite the show taking its characters to North Carolina.

These are the the Scottish filming locations you should add to your Outlander location bucket list.

Queens Park in Glasgow hosted the Outlander team in July 2019, according to Outlander Locations.

1. Glasgows Queens Park

Queens Park in Glasgow hosted the Outlander team in July 2019, according to Outlander Locations.
Discover Glasgow
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Wardpark Studios in Glasgow also featured a lot of filming, as the studios provided the perfect location to film scenes.

2. Wardpark Studios

Wardpark Studios in Glasgow also featured a lot of filming, as the studios provided the perfect location to film scenes.
Wardpark Studios
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Kinloch Rannoch was used for the site of Craigh na Dun, where Claire time travelled through the all-important stone circle.

3. Kinloch Rannoch

Kinloch Rannoch was used for the site of Craigh na Dun, where Claire time travelled through the all-important stone circle.
Kinloch Rannoch
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Milne Woods in Bridge of Allan, a town just north of Stirling, was used for scenes including Murtagh and a large number of extras.

4. Bridge of Allan

Milne Woods in Bridge of Allan, a town just north of Stirling, was used for scenes including Murtagh and a large number of extras.
Visit Scotland/Paul Tomkins
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2