Fans of cinema, get ready for the most important night in the film calendar – the 94th Academy Awards set to take place in Hollywood this weekend.

After a pandemic interrupted ceremony last year, cinema’s finest are set to walk the red carpet again at the star studded event to compete for the most coveted awards in the industry.

Hot on the heels of the BAFTA’s earlier in the month, the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman will be challenging for the top awards of the evening, while The Power Of The Dog, Coda and Belfast look to scoop the heralded Best Picture award.

Nicole Kidman will battle it out with Jessica Chastain for the award of Best Actress (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images).

Last year’s event - which took place across multiple locations due to the spread of coronavirus - saw big wins for Nomadland and its lead Frances McDormand, while Sir Anthony Hopkins scooped the surprise of the night by claiming the gong for Best Actor In A Leading Role thanks to his role in Florian Zeller film Father.

And this year’s event promises to be just as exhilarating, with many fan films and critics alike pondering shock wins for a number of awards – namely Sian Heder’s critically acclaimed movie Coda, which has seen a considerable shift in odds over the past week for the award of Best Picture.

Elsewhere, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch will compete with the likes of Will Smith and Andrew Garfield for Best Actor In A Leading Role, while fellow Brit Dame Judi Dench will hope to scoop the gong for Best Actress In A Supporting Role thanks to her stunning performance in Kenneth Brannagh hit Belfast.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2022?

The Academy confirmed that the comedy trio of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes would be host of the awards ceremony back in February via their official Twitter page.

On confirmation of the show’s hosts, Oscars producer Will Packer said: “This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.

“I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!"

What time is the Oscars and how can I watch?

The awards ceremony begins at 8pm in the United States, so UK viewers will need to stock up on coffee if they want to to tune in, with the event starting at 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday 28th March.

Usually, the Academy Awards run for about three hours, however, with any live show – it could fluctuate a little!

The Oscars will be available to watch live on Sky Cinema Oscars in the UK. There is likely to be a highlights reel on Sky Max shortly afterwards. You will need a SkyTV subscription to be able to watch, which can be signed up to here.