It was a night of high emotions in Hollywood at the 96th Oscars, but there was perhaps no more an emotional moment than Ke Huy Quan’s reunion with Harrison Ford.

It was a full circle moment for Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan who celebrated together on stage at the Oscars, 39 years since a 12-year-old Quan starred alongside the veteran actor in Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom.

Quan’s first film saw him play Short Round, a karate expert in what became a career-defining franchise for Ford, now 80, who played the titular character in 1984.

The pair shared a hug on stage at the Oscars on Sunday after Ford presented best picture to sci-fi epic Everything Everywhere All At Once, in which Quan’s performance also won him the Academy Award for best actor in a supporting role earlier in the night.

Social media users were quick to spot the special moment with many calling it their favourite moment of the Oscars, and others sharing mass up clips of the two moments as Everything Everywhere All At Once triumphed at the 95th Oscars, taking home seven awards.

In his acceptance speech, Quan thanked his 84-year-old mother and mentioned starting his journey “on a boat” and spending a year in a refugee camp.

Visibly emotional in his speech, the actor said “My mom is 88 years old and watching from home – Ma, I just won an Oscar”

He added: “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refuge camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage.

Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“They say stories like this only happen the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream!”

