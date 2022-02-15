With the full list of nominations confirmed last week for the 94th Academy Awards, tinsel town is hotting up as it edges closer to Oscar season.
A number of surprises popped up during last week’s nominations, which has got many cinephiles wondering if there could be some surprises at this year’s awards, akin to Parasite’s monumental Best Picture award back in 2019.
Netflix’s The Power Of The Dog, Belfast, Nicola Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio and many others are battling for a gong next month, while a new award, known as the #OscarsFanFavorite, will see Twitter users able to vote up to 20 times a day from today until March 3, with the winner announced during the awards show.
With over 20 awards set to be handed out over the course of the evening, we take a look at the bookies favourites for the big awards.
All odds are from SkyBet and are subject to change. Please gamble responsibly.