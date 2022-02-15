With the full list of nominations confirmed last week for the 94th Academy Awards, tinsel town is hotting up as it edges closer to Oscar season.

A number of surprises popped up during last week’s nominations, which has got many cinephiles wondering if there could be some surprises at this year’s awards, akin to Parasite’s monumental Best Picture award back in 2019.

Netflix’s The Power Of The Dog, Belfast, Nicola Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio and many others are battling for a gong next month, while a new award, known as the #OscarsFanFavorite, will see Twitter users able to vote up to 20 times a day from today until March 3, with the winner announced during the awards show.

With over 20 awards set to be handed out over the course of the evening, we take a look at the bookies favourites for the big awards.

All odds are from SkyBet and are subject to change. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Best Picture The Power Of The Dog is currently the favourite to take home the award for Best Picture, with odds of 1/2. An outside bet is Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which is priced at 7/1. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Best Picture While it isn't the favourite, the charming, delicate tale told by Kenneth Brannagh's Belfast is certainly not out of the race for Best Picture, with odds of 11/4. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Best actress Nicola Kidman is the surprise favourite for this award, with odds of 11/8 pushing her slightly ahead of Kristen Stewart for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer - she is priced at 15/8. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Best Director New Zealand director Jane Campion is odds-on to take home the Best Director gong for western The Power of the Dog, with odds of 1/8 putting her well ahead of her competitors Kenneth Brannagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales