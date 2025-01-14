Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23. They had originally been planned for Friday, January 17, but were delayed due to the LA fires.

Here are the bookies’ favourites for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar when it is presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

1 . Kieran Culkin Succession star Kieran Culkin is now the 2/9 red hot favourite for the Best Supporting Actor following his success at the Golden Globes. His role in 'A Real Pain', about a pair of cousins travelling to Poland to pay tribute to their grandmother, has been universally praised by critics.

2 . Denzel Washington Hollywood royalty Denzel Washinton is a 9/2 joint second favourite to win his third Oscar (from 10 nominations) for his role in action sequel 'Gladiator 2'.

3 . Guy Pearce Also priced at 9/2 is former 'Neighbours' actor Guy Pearce for his performance in 'The Brutalist'. The epic historical drama is favourite for Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Director (Brady Corbet) and Best Picture.

4 . Clarence Maclin Clarence Maclin has odds of 7/1 to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his role in prison drama 'Sing Sing'. Directed by Greg Kwedar and also starring Colman Domingo, it's based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, and features a cast of former prisoners.