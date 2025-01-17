Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23. They had originally been planned for Friday, January 17, but were delayed due to the LA fires.

Here are the bookies’ favourites for the Best Picture Oscar when it is presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

1 . The Brutalist Epic historical drama 'The Brutalist' is the 4/7 favourite for the Oscar. Starring Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody as Holocaust survivor László Tóth, it's directed by Brady Corbet and has already won Golden Globes for Best Film (drama), Best Director and Best Lead Actor (for Brody).

2 . Conclave Slowly moving up the list in recent months has been Edward Berger's adaptation of the Robert Harris book about the selection of a new Pope. Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci star in Conclave, which is now second favourite for Best Picture with odds of 9/4.

3 . Emilia Peréz The 9/4 joint second favourite for the Best Picture Academy Award is Spanish-language film 'Emilia Pérez'. The musical crime comedy starring Selena Gomez and directed by Jacques Audiard had previously been the favourite to win the prize. It's about a cartel boss who fakes her own death and won the Jury Prize and Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

4 . Anora The 4/1 fourth favourite is director of 'The Florida Project' Sean Baker's new film, 'Anora'. It stars Mikey Madison as an exotic dancer who bcomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch. It won the Palms d'Or at Cannes.