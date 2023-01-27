News you can trust since 1817
Oscar Nomination Reaction: The Scotsman film podcast casts their eyes over the shortlists - from Aftersun to The Fabelmans

With awards season now in full swing following recent Golden Globes award ceremony, the eyes of the movie world are now focused on the biggest awards ceremony of them all – the Oscars.

By David Hepburn
28 minutes ago
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – now renamed Ovation Hollywood.

The nominations were revealed earlier by British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and M3gan star Allison Williams, after months of speculation about who will – and won’t – make the cut.

This week the Scotsman’s film podcast, (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic, takes a look at who’s made the cut, where the Academy has got it wrong (Elvis, Avatar 2) and where it’s got it right (pretty much everything else).

The Oscar race is now officially underway after the nominations were revealed this week.

