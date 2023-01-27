The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – now renamed Ovation Hollywood.
The nominations were revealed earlier by British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and M3gan star Allison Williams, after months of speculation about who will – and won’t – make the cut.
This week the Scotsman’s film podcast, (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic, takes a look at who’s made the cut, where the Academy has got it wrong (Elvis, Avatar 2) and where it’s got it right (pretty much everything else).
