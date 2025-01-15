Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.
Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23. They had originally been planned for Friday, January 17, but were delayed due to the LA fires.
Here are the bookies’ favourites for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar when it is presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
1. Zoe Saldana
Following her success at the Golden Globes in the same category, Zoe Saldana is the red hot 1/6 favourite to take the 2025 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her performance in 'Emilia Pérez'. The musical crime comedy directed by Jacques Audiard is about a cartel boss who fakes his own death to become a woman. Saldana has the notable achievement of having starred in the three highest-grossing movies of all time: 'Avatar', 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. | Getty Images
2. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is the 3/1 second favourite to add an Oscar to her two Grammy Awards, Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards and ten MTV Video Music Awards. The singer plays Glinda the Good in box office smash musical 'Wicked'. | Getty Images
3. Felicity Jones
Britain's best shot at the Best Supporting Actress gong is Felicity Jones for 'The Brutalist'. The epic historical drama about a holocaust survivor moving to America to be a cutting-edge architect is favourite to take Best Picture, Best Director (for Brady Corbet) and Best Actor (for Adrien Brody). | Getty Images
4. Danielle Deadwyler
One of the biggest movers in recent weeks has been Danielle Deadwyler, who is now the 15/2 fourth favourite for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her role in 'The Piano Lesson'. The film is an adaptation of an award-winning play about the arguments between a brother and a sister who have different ideas on what to do with an inherited piano. | Getty Images