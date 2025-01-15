1 . Zoe Saldana

Following her success at the Golden Globes in the same category, Zoe Saldana is the red hot 1/6 favourite to take the 2025 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her performance in 'Emilia Pérez'. The musical crime comedy directed by Jacques Audiard is about a cartel boss who fakes his own death to become a woman. Saldana has the notable achievement of having starred in the three highest-grossing movies of all time: 'Avatar', 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. | Getty Images