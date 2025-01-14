1 . Demi Moore

The Academy usually snubs genre films but, like 'The Silence of the Lambs' before it, 'The Substance' is looking like bucking that trend. Demi Moore is now the 8/13 favourite to win Best Actress for her role in the gory body horror. She's already bagged a Golden Globe and a SAG nomination, so it could just be her year. Finally. | AFP via Getty Images