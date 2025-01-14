Four of the frontrunners for the Best Actress Oscar.Four of the frontrunners for the Best Actress Oscar.
Oscar Best Actress Odds: Here are the 12 favourites for the 2025 acting Academy Award - including Demi Moore

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:17 BST

It’s not long until the Academy announce their Oscars shortlists.

Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23. They had originally been planned for Friday, January 17, but were delayed due to the LA fires.

Here are the bookies’ favourites for the Best Actress Oscar when it is presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Academy usually snubs genre films but, like 'The Silence of the Lambs' before it, 'The Substance' is looking like bucking that trend. Demi Moore is now the 8/13 favourite to win Best Actress for her role in the gory body horror. She's already bagged a Golden Globe and a SAG nomination, so it could just be her year. Finally.

1. Demi Moore

Formerly the favourite, Mikey Madison has dropped down to 4/5 second favourite for her leading role in 'The Florida Project' director Sean Baker's new film, 'Anora'. She plays an exotic dancer who bcomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch, angering his powerful (and terrifying) parents.

2. Mikey Madison

A win at the Golden Globes has seen Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres' Oscar odds tumble. She's now 4/1 third favourite for her performance in political thriller 'I'm Still Here', which is also Brazil’s entry for Best International Feature.

3. Fernanda Torres

We're not sure what makes Cynthia Erivo the lead actress in blockbuster musical 'Wicked, while co-lead Ariana Grande is relegated to Best Supporting Actress. In any event, Erivo is priced at 13/2 for the Best Actress Academy Award.

4. Cynthia Erivo

