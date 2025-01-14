Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.
Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23. They had originally been planned for Friday, January 17, but were delayed due to the LA fires.
Here are the bookies’ favourites for the Best Actress Oscar when it is presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
1. Demi Moore
The Academy usually snubs genre films but, like 'The Silence of the Lambs' before it, 'The Substance' is looking like bucking that trend. Demi Moore is now the 8/13 favourite to win Best Actress for her role in the gory body horror. She's already bagged a Golden Globe and a SAG nomination, so it could just be her year. Finally. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Mikey Madison
Formerly the favourite, Mikey Madison has dropped down to 4/5 second favourite for her leading role in 'The Florida Project' director Sean Baker's new film, 'Anora'. She plays an exotic dancer who bcomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch, angering his powerful (and terrifying) parents. | Getty Images for National Board
3. Fernanda Torres
A win at the Golden Globes has seen Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres' Oscar odds tumble. She's now 4/1 third favourite for her performance in political thriller 'I'm Still Here', which is also Brazil’s entry for Best International Feature. | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
4. Cynthia Erivo
We're not sure what makes Cynthia Erivo the lead actress in blockbuster musical 'Wicked, while co-lead Ariana Grande is relegated to Best Supporting Actress. In any event, Erivo is priced at 13/2 for the Best Actress Academy Award. | AFP via Getty Images