Only Connect Christmas Special Review: "As satisfying as a freshly-baked mince pie"

A festive Victoria Coren Mitchell. | BBC/Remarkable Entertainment/Rory Lindsay

(Very slightly) easier questions were an early Christmas present in this festive special.

The old trick of sticking some baubles on a much-loved format was in evidence with the Only Connect Christmas Special (BBC2, Christmas Eve, 8.15pm). The fiendish quiz show has been baffling those with normal IQs since 2008 and it’s credit to the hostess with the mostess Victoria Coren Mitchell that it still feels as satisfying as a freshly-baked mince pie.