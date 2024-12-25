Only Connect Christmas Special Review: "As satisfying as a freshly-baked mince pie"
The old trick of sticking some baubles on a much-loved format was in evidence with the Only Connect Christmas Special (BBC2, Christmas Eve, 8.15pm). The fiendish quiz show has been baffling those with normal IQs since 2008 and it’s credit to the hostess with the mostess Victoria Coren Mitchell that it still feels as satisfying as a freshly-baked mince pie.
This one-off episode sees the return of two family teams - namely Mothers Ruined from series 18 and series 17’s Godyn Family - to effortlessly answer puzzles like what links ‘Starsign Omega’, ‘Lionel Fripp’, ‘Bingo Blind’ and ‘Mayfair Yule. Nope - me neither. In fairness, the strictly-enforced festive theme made it slightly easier than usual. I managed to get a massive five questions correct - something of a personal best.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.