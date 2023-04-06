Our podcasters cast their eye over the latest cinema releases and one of the greatest directors of all time.

With the announcement that Martin Scorcese’s latest film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will be released later this year (and will run to a bum-numbing three hours and 20 minutes), the Scotsman’s ‘(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic’ podcasters are picking their favourite films directed by the great man – while somehow manging to avoid ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Goodfellas’.

There’s also a very different second take on Brandon Cronenberg’s ‘Infinity Pool’, much love for the latest chapter in the John Wick franchaise and a look at Paul Mescal's latest, ‘God’s Creatures’.

John Wick: Chapter 4 gets a big thumbs-up from The Scotsman podcasters.

