With the announcement that Martin Scorcese’s latest film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will be released later this year (and will run to a bum-numbing three hours and 20 minutes), the Scotsman’s ‘(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic’ podcasters are picking their favourite films directed by the great man – while somehow manging to avoid ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Goodfellas’.
There’s also a very different second take on Brandon Cronenberg’s ‘Infinity Pool’, much love for the latest chapter in the John Wick franchaise and a look at Paul Mescal's latest, ‘God’s Creatures’.
