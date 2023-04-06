All Sections
(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: The Scotsman film podcast discusses the best Martin Scorcese films and the latest releases - including John Wick: Chapter 4

Our podcasters cast their eye over the latest cinema releases and one of the greatest directors of all time.

By David Hepburn
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST
 Comment

With the announcement that Martin Scorcese’s latest film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will be released later this year (and will run to a bum-numbing three hours and 20 minutes), the Scotsman’s ‘(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic’ podcasters are picking their favourite films directed by the great man – while somehow manging to avoid ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Goodfellas’.

There’s also a very different second take on Brandon Cronenberg’s ‘Infinity Pool’, much love for the latest chapter in the John Wick franchaise and a look at Paul Mescal's latest, ‘God’s Creatures’.

Want to watch previous episodes?

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?

