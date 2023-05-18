All Sections
(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Ari Aster films, Beau Is Afraid preview and reviews of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan

With the imminent release of Beau Is Afraid, our resident film fans are talking about the visionary director behind what is already being hailed as the year's most unique film.

By David Hepburn
Published 18th May 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:45 BST
 Comment

Heriditary and Midsommar were both hailed as instant horror classics, so we’re chatting about them, looking forward to Ari Aster’s new film, and discussing other young directors who are currently making their mark on the world of genre cinema.

We’re also reviewing a few recent films – the great (The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan), the mainly very good (Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume Three), and the downright terrible (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

And Graham gets over his bad hair day to look ahead to all the upcoming releases.

Director Ari Aster's third film, Beau is Afraid, stars Joaquin Phoenix.Director Ari Aster's third film, Beau is Afraid, stars Joaquin Phoenix.
Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

