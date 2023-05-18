With the imminent release of Beau Is Afraid, our resident film fans are talking about the visionary director behind what is already being hailed as the year's most unique film.

Heriditary and Midsommar were both hailed as instant horror classics, so we’re chatting about them, looking forward to Ari Aster’s new film, and discussing other young directors who are currently making their mark on the world of genre cinema.

We’re also reviewing a few recent films – the great (The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan), the mainly very good (Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume Three), and the downright terrible (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

And Graham gets over his bad hair day to look ahead to all the upcoming releases.

Director Ari Aster's third film, Beau is Afraid, stars Joaquin Phoenix.

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?