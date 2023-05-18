Heriditary and Midsommar were both hailed as instant horror classics, so we’re chatting about them, looking forward to Ari Aster’s new film, and discussing other young directors who are currently making their mark on the world of genre cinema.
We’re also reviewing a few recent films – the great (The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan), the mainly very good (Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume Three), and the downright terrible (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).
And Graham gets over his bad hair day to look ahead to all the upcoming releases.
