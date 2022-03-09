LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Jordan Peele attends the premiere of Illumination's 'Sing 2' on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

He’s already enjoyed monumental success with critically acclaimed films such as ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’, and now Jordan Peele is ready to break the box office again with new film ‘Nope’, which is set launch in cinemas worldwide in the coming months.

Peele has been lauded as one of the most important filmmakers on the planet since his multi-award winning 2017 debut feature ‘Get Out’ became the most talked about film in Hollywood, with film critics and audiences hailed Peele as Tinsel Town’s hottest new director.

Peele has been credited as inventing ‘elevated horror’, with his movies often addressing popular culture and social issues, especially race relations.

His cinematic style and storytelling were even referenced in the latest Scream movie – a sure fire sign that the American is now one of cinema’s big hitters.

And that has led to much excitement around his latest film ‘Nope’, his first directorial feature since the highly acclaimed Us.

Nope will allegedly see Peele take a slight sideways step, as he combines his unique twist on horror with an added science fiction element – and fans are already hugely excited at what the 46-year-old New Yorker has up his sleeve this time around.

But when can we see it in cinemas?

Who is in the cast of Nope?

British actor Daniel Kaluuya will team up with Peele again for the first time since the Academy Award winning film ‘Get Out’, a film which also saw the 33-year-old Londoner nominated for the Best Actor Oscar.

Alongside him will be Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Big Mouth) as Jill Haywood, Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as Brian and Michael Wincott (Hitchcock) as Craig.

Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira and Terry Notary are also credited with roles in Nope.

What is new Jordan Peele movie Nope about?

As we’ve come to expect, the director is very secretive with script and film details.

However, there are some hints after the first trailer for ‘Nope’ was launched on American TV recently.

The mysterious trailer teased the line “what is a bad miracle?” and, while is minimal plot information, it is said the story will provide Peele’s perspective on social issues – with the IMdB page of the film saying that the movie will follow ‘caretakers at a California horse ranch who encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behaviour.’

Aside from that though, Peele has remained tight lipped.

What is the runtime for Nope? What is the age rating for Nope?

The runtime for Peele’s new horror is exactly two hours, which means it is his second longest feature yet.

There is no confirmation from the BBFC, however, Get Out and Us were both giving an age rating of 15 – so we are assuming Nope will be similar.

When is Nope released in UK cinemas?

While we know only snippets about the plot, we do have an official release date.

The horror movie is will be out in the summer, with July 22 pencilled in for a worldwide release.