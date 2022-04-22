With a fan base that most Hollywood stars can only dream of, Nicolas Cage isn’t just an actor, he’s a full blown cult phenomenon.

Despite that, it is time for even the most loyal Cage fan to saddle up, because the American actor is back on the big screen and this time he is playing “the role he was born to play” – himself.

His latest movie, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, sees the cult Californian star in the meta-action dark comedy as a fictionalised version of himself known as ‘Nick Cage’, a cash-strapped actor who is struggling to make a comeback.

Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

However, he is given a lifeline when a billionaire super fan offers him a whopping $1 million to attend his birthday party.

And, while the film’s premise sounds utterly bizarre, critics have been falling over themselves to lavish praise on the movie, with the film already heralded as another Cage success – and Cage’s army of fans are already desperate to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood superstar’s latest movie.

In contrast to the character the actor portrays in the film, Cage has actually enjoyed a real renaissance in the past couple of years following a string of successful indie hits and Hollywood blockbusters, such as Mandy, Pig and Prisoners of the Ghostland, propelling the 58-year-old back into the limelight.

Bursting onto the scene in the late ‘80s, Cage played roles in Wild At Heart, Vampire’s Kiss and Raising Arizona before being cast as the lead in Box Office smash hits such as ConAir, Face Off and The Rock.

However, despite appearing in numerous films in the years to come, Cage’s popularity dimmed as the likes of Ghost Rider and Gone In 60 Seconds bombed with audiences.

Thankfully for films fans and Cage alike, his recent filmography has catapulted him into tinsel town cult status, with the Californian now a fully fledged legend of Hollywood.

What is the cast of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

As already noted, Nicolas Cage quite literally plays Nicolas Cage in the lead role.

Pedro Pascal (Narcos, The Mandalorian) portrays the role of as Javi Gutierrez, a billionaire and Cage's super fan who sends Cage a whopping $1 million to appear at his birthday.

Sharon Horgan (Dating Amber) plays Cage's ex-wife Olivia, while daughter of Kate Beckingsdale, Lily Sheen, is Cage’s daughter, Addy.

Elsewhere comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz appear in the film, while Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Gone Girl) is Cage's agent, Richard Fink.

When is Nicolas Cage’s latest movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent released in the UK?

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has already had its premiere at the popular SXSW Film Festival on March 12 and received rave reviews. It was released in the UK and US today (April 22) and is available to watch in cinemas across the country.

Directed by Tom Gormican and produced by Cage himself, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has a runtime of 1 hour 33 minutes.